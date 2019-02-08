NuvOx Pharma :'s NVX-208 Shows Positive Results in Phase Ib/II Stroke Trial

Positive results of NuvOx Pharma’s NVX-208 in the treatment of stroke
have been published at the International Stroke Conference.
The randomized Phase Ib/II trial tested acute ischemic stroke patients
given placebo or low, medium, or high doses of NVX-208. The primary
endpoint was safety, which was demonstrated at all three dose levels. A
secondary endpoint was the modified Rankin Scale (mRS), a measure of how
independently patients can live in the weeks and months after the
stroke. The high dose group suggested improvement in the mRS at 30 days
and 90 days.
The trial was sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical
Sciences. William “Bill” Culp, MD, the principal investigator on the
trial, said, “Such strong safety and promising efficacy results meet our
highest hopes for this small trial. Expanded trials are fully warranted.”
Evan Unger, MD, CEO of NuvOx, said, “NVX-208 shows immense potential to
improve patient outcomes in this area of high unmet need. NuvOx is
planning further clinical trials to build on these positive results and
deliver a first-in-class drug for oxygen delivery.”
About Stroke:
Stroke is the 5th largest cause of death and the leading
cause of long-term disability according to the American Heart
Association. The CDC estimates the annual cost of stroke treatment as
$34 billion.
About NVX-208:
Acute ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the
brain, often by a blood clot. The brain tissue downstream of the
blockage sees reduced blood flow and will die if it does not receive
enough oxygen. NVX-208 is designed to improve oxygen delivery to the
hypoxic tissue to keep it alive until normal blood flow can be restored.
For further information, please contact John McGonigle at jmcgonigle@nuvoxpharma.com.
Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release may constitute
“forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results may differ
substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The
forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the
date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future
events, new information, or otherwise.
