Company Contact: Investor Contact: Nuvectra Corporation The Ruth Group Jennifer Kosharek Tram Bui (214) 474-3107 (646) 536-7035 jkosharek@nuvectramed.com investors@nuvectramed.com

Nuvectra® Appoints Jennifer Kosharek as Chief Financial

Officer

Plano, Texas, September 20, 2019 - Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Kosharek as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 16, 2019. Ms. Kosharek will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer after having served as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer since May 2019, leveraging over fifteen years of audit and accounting experience and various finance and leadership positions within Nuvectra.

Dr. Fred Parks, Nuvectra's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased that Jennifer has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer on a permanent basis. As interim Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer has had a great impact on our business leading the evaluation of various financings aimed at supporting the reacceleration of Nuvectra's growth. Her vital role in developing and implementing this initiative, along with her extensive financial experience, provides us with confidence that Jennifer is an excellent choice."

Ms. Kosharek commented, "I look forward to the opportunity to further advance the initiatives we have put in place to revitalize our business. As we maintain focus on maximizing shareholder value, I will continue to work with our finance team to ensure Nuvectra remains in a strong financial position to support the future of the business."

Ms. Kosharek joined Nuvectra in January 2016 as Executive Director, Corporate Controller, and was appointed Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, in June 2018. Ms. Kosharek has led the Company's external financial reporting, corporate accounting, internal audit, shared services, payroll and tax functions. She has held various finance and leadership positions and has more than 15 years of audit and accounting experience, including 8 years of public company accounting experience. Prior to joining Nuvectra, Ms. Kosharek was the Corporate Controller and subsequently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance at Interphase Corporation from 2011 to 2015. Preceding her position at Interphase, she served as Senior Accountant - External Reporting and later as Accounting Manager at Sabre Holdings from 2008 to 2011. She began her career at Grant Thornton, LLP. Ms. Kosharek is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Master's of Public Accountancy from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.