Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nuvectra : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

Company Contacts:

Investor Contacts:

Nuvectra Corporation

The Ruth Group

Jennifer Kosharek

Tram Bui

(214) 474-3107

(646) 536-7035

jkosharek@nuvectramed.com

investors@nuvectramed.com

Nuvectra® to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Plano, Texas, June 12, 2019 - Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today that members of management are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York, NY.

Event:

Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

Date:

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Time:

11:30 a.m. ET

Location:

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Format:

Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Event:

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date:

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Time:

2:00 p.m. ET

Location:

The St. Regis New York

Format:

Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Webcasts of the Company's presentations will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Nuvectra's website at www.nuvectramed.com. Webcast replays of the presentations will be available for 90 days.

About Nuvectra Corporation

Nuvectra® is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other indications such as sacral neuromodulation (SNM) for the treatment of overactive bladder, and deep brain stimulation (DBS) for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Visit the Nuvectra website at www.nuvectramed.com..

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Nuvectra Corporation published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 20:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54pWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholder's Meeting
PU
04:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lululemon Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance
PU
04:54pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Presented International Hunter Education Association Volunteer Instructor of the Year Award
PU
04:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : iCAD Reports Common Stock Offering, Size Not Disclosed
PU
04:54pROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:53pBEYOND MEAT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:52pLULULEMON ATHLETICA : Raises Revenue and Earnings Guidance for Fiscal 2019
DJ
04:51pHCA HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pEVINE LIVE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:50pSTARBUCKS : Former Starbucks CEO takes 'detour' from White House run
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Dassault Systemes, Tesla, Apple, Sprint & T-Mobile

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About