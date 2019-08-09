Log in
Nuveen : Closed-End Funds Continue Share Repurchase Program

08/09/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, today announced the Board for all of Nuveen’s closed-end funds has reauthorized the open-market share repurchase program for each fund. Effective immediately, Nuveen closed-end funds may repurchase an aggregate of up to approximately 10 percent of each fund’s outstanding shares in open-market transactions at fund management’s discretion.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2019 and operations in 23 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

EPS-923617PR-E0819X


© Business Wire 2019
