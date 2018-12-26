Nuveen : ETFs Declare Distributions

Eleven Nuveen ETFs have declared regular and capital gains distributions. The following dates apply to the distributions:

Ex-Dividend Date December 26, 2018 Record Date December 27, 2018 Payable Date December 31, 2018

Short Term Long Term Cash Capital Gains Capital Gains Distribution Distribution Distribution Ticker Exchange Fund Name Per Share Per Share Per Share NUAG NYSE Arca Nushares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $.0650 - - NUSA NYSE Arca Nushares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $.0623 - - NUBD NYSE Arca Nushares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $.0569 - - NURE Cboe Nushares Short-Term REIT ETF $.2681 $.1052 $.0081 NULG Cboe Nushares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $.2386 $.8488 $.0360 NULV Cboe Nushares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $.5702 $.3693 $.0354 NUMG Cboe Nushares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $.0586 $1.0806 $.2078 NUMV Cboe Nushares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $.6165 $.2856 $.0533 NUSC Cboe Nushares ESG Small-Cap ETF $.2684 $.5659 $.1421 NUEM Cboe Nushares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $.4885 - - NUDM Cboe Nushares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF $.5487 - -

The funds intend to pay out substantially all of their net earnings to shareholders as dividends and distributions. The above regular cash distributions are the annual distributions for NULG, NULV, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NUEM, and NUDM, the quarterly distribution for NURE, and the monthly distributions for NUAG, NUSA, and NUBD. Short term capital gains are gains on a capital asset that had a holding period of twelve months or less. A supplemental distribution is a non-recurring cash distribution paid to shareholders.

The investor’s broker is responsible for distributing any dividends and capital gain distributions.

