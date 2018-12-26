Nuveen : ETFs Declare Distributions

Eleven Nuveen ETFs have declared regular and capital gains
distributions. The following dates apply to the distributions:
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
December 26, 2018
|
Record Date
|
|
|
December 27, 2018
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short Term
|
|
Long Term
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
Capital Gains
|
|
Capital Gains
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Distribution
|
|
Distribution
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Per Share
|
NUAG
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
Nushares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
$.0650
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
NUSA
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
Nushares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
$.0623
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
NUBD
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
|
Nushares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|
|
$.0569
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
NURE
|
|
Cboe
|
|
Nushares Short-Term REIT ETF
|
|
$.2681
|
|
$.1052
|
|
$.0081
|
NULG
|
|
Cboe
|
|
Nushares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
|
|
$.2386
|
|
$.8488
|
|
$.0360
|
NULV
|
|
Cboe
|
|
Nushares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
|
|
$.5702
|
|
$.3693
|
|
$.0354
|
NUMG
|
|
Cboe
|
|
Nushares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
|
|
$.0586
|
|
$1.0806
|
|
$.2078
|
NUMV
|
|
Cboe
|
|
Nushares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF
|
|
$.6165
|
|
$.2856
|
|
$.0533
|
NUSC
|
|
Cboe
|
|
Nushares ESG Small-Cap ETF
|
|
$.2684
|
|
$.5659
|
|
$.1421
|
NUEM
|
|
Cboe
|
|
Nushares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF
|
|
$.4885
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
NUDM
|
|
Cboe
|
|
Nushares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF
|
|
$.5487
|
|
-
|
|
-
The funds intend to pay out substantially all of their net earnings to
shareholders as dividends and distributions. The above regular cash
distributions are the annual distributions for NULG, NULV, NUMG, NUMV,
NUSC, NUEM, and NUDM, the quarterly distribution for NURE, and the
monthly distributions for NUAG, NUSA, and NUBD. Short term capital gains
are gains on a capital asset that had a holding period of twelve months
or less. A supplemental distribution is a non-recurring cash
distribution paid to shareholders.
The investor’s broker is responsible for distributing any dividends and
capital gain distributions.
For more information about these funds as well as other Nuveen funds,
please visit our ETF homepage by clicking here.
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$988 billion in assets under management as of 9/30/18 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this
press release.
Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no
guarantee the funds’ investment objectives will be achieved. These ETFs
seek to generally track the investment results of indexes; however the
funds may underperform, outperform or be more volatile than the
referenced indexes.
Before investing, carefully consider fund investment objectives,
risks, charges and expenses. For this and other information that should
be read carefully, please request a prospectus or summary prospectus
from your financial advisor or Nuveen at 800-257-8787 or visit www.nuveen.com.
699558-INV-O-12/20
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005101/en/