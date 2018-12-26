Log in
Nuveen : ETFs Declare Distributions

12/26/2018 | 04:36pm CET

Eleven Nuveen ETFs have declared regular and capital gains distributions. The following dates apply to the distributions:

Ex-Dividend Date

    December 26, 2018

Record Date

December 27, 2018

Payable Date

December 31, 2018
        Short Term   Long Term
Cash Capital Gains Capital Gains
Distribution Distribution Distribution
Ticker   Exchange   Fund Name   Per Share   Per Share   Per Share
NUAG NYSE Arca Nushares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $.0650 - -
NUSA NYSE Arca Nushares Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $.0623 - -
NUBD NYSE Arca Nushares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $.0569 - -
NURE Cboe Nushares Short-Term REIT ETF $.2681 $.1052 $.0081
NULG Cboe Nushares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $.2386 $.8488 $.0360
NULV Cboe Nushares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $.5702 $.3693 $.0354
NUMG Cboe Nushares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $.0586 $1.0806 $.2078
NUMV Cboe Nushares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $.6165 $.2856 $.0533
NUSC Cboe Nushares ESG Small-Cap ETF $.2684 $.5659 $.1421
NUEM Cboe Nushares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $.4885 - -
NUDM Cboe Nushares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF $.5487 - -

The funds intend to pay out substantially all of their net earnings to shareholders as dividends and distributions. The above regular cash distributions are the annual distributions for NULG, NULV, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NUEM, and NUDM, the quarterly distribution for NURE, and the monthly distributions for NUAG, NUSA, and NUBD. Short term capital gains are gains on a capital asset that had a holding period of twelve months or less. A supplemental distribution is a non-recurring cash distribution paid to shareholders.

The investor’s broker is responsible for distributing any dividends and capital gain distributions.

For more information about these funds as well as other Nuveen funds, please visit our ETF homepage by clicking here.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $988 billion in assets under management as of 9/30/18 and operations in 16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the funds’ investment objectives will be achieved. These ETFs seek to generally track the investment results of indexes; however the funds may underperform, outperform or be more volatile than the referenced indexes.

Before investing, carefully consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other information that should be read carefully, please request a prospectus or summary prospectus from your financial advisor or Nuveen at 800-257-8787 or visit www.nuveen.com.

699558-INV-O-12/20


© Business Wire 2018
