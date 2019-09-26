Nuveen : Expands Suite of ESG ETFs with Addition of High Yield Strategy

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY), a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to offer exposure to high yield corporate bonds while adhering to predetermined environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, controversial business involvement (CBI) and low carbon criteria, is now available. The fund is the industry’s first high yield corporate bond ESG ETF and will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF further complements Nuveen’s existing ETF offering is among the most comprehensive suite of ESG ETFs in the asset management industry with options spanning domestic equity, international equity, investment grade bonds, and now high-yield corporate bonds. The fund fills an industry-wide product gap and was developed in response to investors’ desire for income in a historically low-yield environment as well as to allow for greater portfolio diversification.

“We are pleased to continue our tradition of product innovation with the launch of the industry’s first high yield corporate bond ESG ETF,” said Jordan Farris, managing director and head of ETFs at Nuveen. “The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF seeks the dual objectives of offering investors competitive income while remaining consistent with environmental, social, and governance values.”

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF will seek to provide investment results, before fees and expenses, similar to those of its primary benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI US High Yield Very Liquid ESG Select Index. It will provide exposure to the below investment grade taxable fixed income market while adhering to predetermined ESG-focused criteria as designed by MSCI and Nuveen’s Responsible Investing team.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 19 and operations in 23 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

