Nuveen : Expands Suite of ESG ETFs with Additional Large-Cap Strategy

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC), a new exchange-traded fund (ETF)
designed to offer exposure to the U.S. large-cap market while adhering
to certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, will
begin trading today on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. This latest offering
from Nuveen, a leader in responsible investing (RI), complements its
existing suite of ESG ETFs, making it among the most comprehensive
offering of domestic equity, international equity and fixed income ESG
ETFs in the investment management industry.
“The addition of a large-cap strategy to our ESG ETF suite provides a
great opportunity for investors to build a broadly diversified ETF
portfolio integrating responsible investing principles,” said Jordan
Farris, head of ETF Product Development at Nuveen. “We firmly believe
that the benefits of risk mitigation inherent in an RI approach offer
the potential for having a positive long-term impact on investment
performance.”
The Nuveen Large-Cap ETF seeks to track the investment results, before
fees and expenses, of the TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Index (the Index). Like
the other ETFs in the Nuveen ESG suite, the Index methodology was
created in collaboration with the Responsible Investing team at Nuveen,
one of the largest managers of responsible investment assets in the U.S.
across multiple asset classes. The Index selects from the securities
included in the MSCI USA Index (the Base Index), which generally
consists of large-and mid-capitalization U.S. equity securities. MSCI
Inc. (MSCI) is the index provider for the Index and the Base Index. The
Index and the Base Index are owned, calculated and controlled by MSCI,
in its sole discretion. Neither the sub-adviser nor its affiliates has
any discretion to select Index components or change the Index
methodology.
Nuveen continues to build out its responsible investing product offering
in response to investor appetite. Notably, findings from its latest
annual survey revealed a fourth consecutive year of strengthening
interest in responsible investing among investors, with 93% of
millennials and 78% of non-millennials expressing interest in this
approach.
Findings from the survey also indicated that investment performance and
risk management were the driving factors among high net worth investors
choosing responsible investing as an approach. Additionally, results
indicated a nearly 200% increase in the number of RI conversations
taking place between advisors and their clients over the past year.
“Nuveen’s latest responsible investing survey results demonstrate the
continued need for investment options that put responsible investing
principles at the forefront,” said Amy O’Brien, senior managing director
and global head of responsible investing at Nuveen. “The launch of this
newest ETF offers a competitive and innovative ESG large-cap solution to
our clients,” O’Brien continued.
For more information about the Nuveen ESG ETFs, please visit Nuveen’s
ETF homepage here
or by calling 800.752.8700.
The full version of Nuveen’s annual responsible investing survey
findings is available to download here.
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$989 billion in assets under management as of 3/31/19 and operations in
16 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive
range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of
vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.
Before investing, carefully consider fund investment objectives,
risks, charges and expenses. For this and other information that should
be read carefully, please request a prospectus or summary prospectus
from your financial advisor or Nuveen at 800-257-8787 or visit www.nuveen.com.
Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.
863273-INV-O-06/20
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005301/en/