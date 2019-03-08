Nuveen : Investment Teams Win Multiple Lipper Awards, Including Best Mixed Assets Large Fund Company

Excellence in 14 Categories Spanning Municipal Bonds, Alternative Equity and Target Date Funds

Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, was recognized for its investment excellence as part of the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, receiving top honors across 14 award categories.

“We are pleased to be recognized by Lipper for continued excellence across multiple asset classes—a direct result of the strength, diversity and commitment of our investment teams,” said Jose Minaya, Chief Investment Officer at Nuveen. “Our ability to have delivered strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long term can be attributed not only to our investment teams’ expertise, but to our unwavering focus on the needs of our clients.”

TIAA Investments, an affiliate of Nuveen, was awarded Best Mixed Assets Large Fund Company for the fourth consecutive year. It is the only investment team to have received this honor four times and was bolstered by consistently strong performance of the TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Fund series which also received individual fund awards this year.

Target date funds, such as the TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Fund and TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Index Fund series, have played an increasingly important role in meeting the financial goals of retirement plan participants by improving diversification and the potential for successful investment outcomes through the allocation of their savings across asset classes and intelligent glidepath portfolio design. Nuveen’s active and index target date fund series are part of its Solutions platform which brings together the firm’s best thinking, breadth of investment capabilities and asset class expertise in an effort to deliver forward-looking insights and portfolios aligned with the desired outcomes of individual and institutional investors.

“With our 100 year-long commitment to retirement income strategies as a foundation, our mixed asset team has honed its ability to skillfully bring both research and management to bear in successfully balancing market, longevity and inflation risk,” said Frank van Etten, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Nuveen Solutions. “This experience is demonstrated by creating solutions that align with the financial goals of both institutional and retail investors.”

For more than 30 years, the Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms which have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. These awards recognize funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five- and ten-year performance relative to their peers, based on Lipper’s proprietary performance-based methodology and fund families are recognized with asset class group awards for their superior firm-wide performance.

In 2019, the honors received by Nuveen’s investment teams are as follows:

TIAA Investments: Best Mixed Assets Large Fund Company

TIAA-CREF Lifecycle 2060 Fund Institutional: Mixed-Asset Target 2055+ Funds, 3 years

TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Retirement Income Fund Institutional: Mixed-Asset Target Today Funds, 5 years

Nuveen Equity Market Neutral Fund I: Alternative Equity Market Neutral Funds, 3 years

Nuveen Equity Market Neutral Fund I: Alternative Equity Market Neutral Funds, 5 years

Nuveen California High Yield Municipal Bond Fund I: California Municipal Debt Funds, 5 years

Nuveen California High Yield Municipal Bond Fund I: California Municipal Debt Funds, 10 years

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund I: High Yield Municipal Debt Funds, 10 years

Nuveen Massachusetts Municipal Bond Fund I: Massachusetts Municipal Debt Funds, 5 years

Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund I: Minnesota Municipal Debt Funds, 5 years

Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund I: Minnesota Municipal Debt Funds, 10 years

Nuveen Virginia Municipal Bond Fund I: Virginia Municipal Debt Funds, 3 years

Nuveen Virginia Municipal Bond Fund I: Virginia Municipal Debt Funds, 5 years

Nuveen Virginia Municipal Bond Fund I: Virginia Municipal Debt Funds, 10 years

The calculation periods extend over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value within each eligible classification determines the fund classification winner over three, five, or ten years.

For more information about Nuveen and its 2019 Lipper awards, please visit www.nuveen.com/LipperAwards.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $930 billion in assets under management as 31 December 2018 and operations in 23 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved.

Before investing, carefully consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other information that should be read carefully, please request a prospectus or summary prospectus from Nuveen at 800.752.8700 or visit www.nuveen.com.

The investment advisory services, strategies and expertise of TIAA Investments, a division of Nuveen, are provided by Teachers Advisors, LLC and TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC. Nuveen Securities, LLC member FINRA and SIPC.

