Nuveen : Investment Teams Win Multiple Lipper Awards, Including Best Mixed Assets Large Fund Company

Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, was recognized for its
investment excellence as part of the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from
Refinitiv, receiving top honors across 14 award categories.
“We are pleased to be recognized by Lipper for continued excellence
across multiple asset classes—a direct result of the strength, diversity
and commitment of our investment teams,” said Jose Minaya, Chief
Investment Officer at Nuveen. “Our ability to have delivered strong,
risk-adjusted returns over the long term can be attributed not only to
our investment teams’ expertise, but to our unwavering focus on the
needs of our clients.”
TIAA Investments, an affiliate of Nuveen, was awarded Best Mixed
Assets Large Fund Company for the fourth consecutive year. It
is the only investment team to have received this honor four times and
was bolstered by consistently strong performance of the TIAA-CREF
Lifecycle Fund series which also received individual fund awards this
year.
Target date funds, such as the TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Fund and TIAA-CREF
Lifecycle Index Fund series, have played an increasingly important role
in meeting the financial goals of retirement plan participants by
improving diversification and the potential for successful investment
outcomes through the allocation of their savings across asset classes
and intelligent glidepath portfolio design. Nuveen’s active and index
target date fund series are part of its Solutions platform which brings
together the firm’s best thinking, breadth of investment capabilities
and asset class expertise in an effort to deliver forward-looking
insights and portfolios aligned with the desired outcomes of individual
and institutional investors.
“With our 100 year-long commitment to retirement income strategies as a
foundation, our mixed asset team has honed its ability to skillfully
bring both research and management to bear in successfully balancing
market, longevity and inflation risk,” said Frank van Etten, Chief
Investment Officer and Head of Nuveen Solutions. “This experience is
demonstrated by creating solutions that align with the financial goals
of both institutional and retail investors.”
For more than 30 years, the Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and
fund management firms which have excelled in providing consistently
strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. These awards
recognize funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong
risk-adjusted three-, five- and ten-year performance relative to their
peers, based on Lipper’s proprietary performance-based methodology and
fund families are recognized with asset class group awards for their
superior firm-wide performance.
In 2019, the honors received by Nuveen’s investment teams are as follows:
TIAA Investments: Best Mixed Assets Large Fund Company
TIAA-CREF
Lifecycle 2060 Fund Institutional: Mixed-Asset Target 2055+ Funds, 3
years
TIAA-CREF Lifecycle Retirement Income Fund Institutional: Mixed-Asset
Target Today Funds, 5 years
Nuveen Equity Market Neutral Fund
I: Alternative Equity Market Neutral Funds, 3 years
Nuveen
Equity Market Neutral Fund I: Alternative Equity Market Neutral
Funds, 5 years
Nuveen California High Yield Municipal Bond Fund
I: California Municipal Debt Funds, 5 years
Nuveen
California High Yield Municipal Bond Fund I: California Municipal
Debt Funds, 10 years
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond Fund I: High
Yield Municipal Debt Funds, 10 years
Nuveen Massachusetts
Municipal Bond Fund I: Massachusetts Municipal Debt Funds, 5 years
Nuveen
Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund I: Minnesota Municipal Debt Funds, 5
years
Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Bond Fund I: Minnesota
Municipal Debt Funds, 10 years
Nuveen Virginia Municipal Bond
Fund I: Virginia Municipal Debt Funds, 3 years
Nuveen
Virginia Municipal Bond Fund I: Virginia Municipal Debt Funds, 5 years
Nuveen
Virginia Municipal Bond Fund I: Virginia Municipal Debt Funds, 10
years
The calculation periods extend over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest
Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value within each
eligible classification determines the fund classification winner over
three, five, or ten years.
For more information about Nuveen and its 2019 Lipper awards, please
visit www.nuveen.com/LipperAwards.
About Nuveen
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of
outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term
financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has
$930 billion in assets under management as 31 December 2018 and
operations in 23 countries. Its affiliates offer deep expertise across a
comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a
wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information,
please visit www.nuveen.com.
Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no
guarantee the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved.
Before investing, carefully consider fund investment objectives,
risks, charges and expenses. For this and other information that should
be read carefully, please request a prospectus or summary prospectus
from Nuveen at 800.752.8700 or visit www.nuveen.com.
The investment advisory services, strategies and expertise of TIAA
Investments, a division of Nuveen, are provided by Teachers Advisors,
LLC and TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC. Nuveen Securities, LLC
member FINRA and SIPC.
753358-INV-O-03/20
