Nuvei introduces dedicated Spanish-language services for US merchants and partners

02/11/2020 | 10:01am EST

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei, a leading provider of global payment solutions and the first-ever community of payment experts, announces today the launch of its Spanish-language services program for U.S. merchants and distribution partners. Nuvei becomes one of the few payment solutions providers at scale offering dedicated Spanish-language sales and support.

Nuvei’s fully-supported payment solutions now extend to comprehensive Spanish-language merchant sales, technology and reseller partnerships, plus technical support and client care. Business owners can enjoy an enhanced end-to-end experience in a way that speaks directly to them: from initial agreement and signup, browsing marketing collateral, website and product information, to onboarding, integration and post-sales support.

As America’s second fastest-growing population segment since 2000, over 4.4 million businesses owned by Spanish speakers in the U.S. contribute more than $700 billion to the economy annually, according to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Given the rise in number and share of Spanish-speaking businesses, their performance and future growth is of increasing significance to the national economy and to the vitality of local communities.

"We are committed to providing the highest levels of payment technology, innovation and expertise to each of the local and global communities in which we operate," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. "Serving Spanish-speaking business owners in the U.S.—and beyond—in the language of their choice is vital in tapping into this powerful and thriving demographic."

Distribution partners–including ISVs, ISOs and agents, banks and associations–receive dedicated relationship management along with a unique program designed to empower their advancement with Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs. Nuvei’s ISO Guru program, featuring proprietary access to business tools, marketing support, training and mentoring, is now available in Spanish. In addition, the company’s artificial intelligence-based Lead Wheel program will now provide merchant resellers the opportunity to receive high-quality Spanish-speaking leads by email or via CRM integration.

To view Nuvei's Spanish language website, visit https://nuvei.com/es.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com.

Contact Details
Louis Georgakakis
Nuvei
+1 514-670-8001
lgeorgakakis@nuvei.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
