Nuvelution Pharma Appoints PwC Veteran Mary Dolson to its Board of Directors

Nuvelution Pharma, Inc., today announced the appointment of Mary Dolson,
a former partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), to its Board of
Directors. With this new addition, the Board will consist of eight
members.
“Mary has a proven track record of financial expertise and leadership on
a globally diverse team,” said Sandy Zweifach, President and CEO of
Nuvelution Pharma. “The financial and business experience she has
acquired while working with emerging and established biotechnology and
pharmaceutical companies will serve as an invaluable asset to
Nuvelution.”
Mrs. Dolson is a recently retired PwC Partner with more than 35 years of
experience in the financial accounting industry. She originally joined
PwC in New York, then spent a number of years in Poland and Russia
before moving to the UK in 1998. She led the global IFRS experts network
for PwC as well as interpretation and communication on IFRS application
for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. She is also a non-executive
member of the UK regulator, Financial Reporting Review Panel (FRRP), and
author of numerous publications and articles on accounting and financial
reporting. She earned her B.B.A. in Accounting from Pace University’s
Lubin School of Business.
"Nuvelution’s unique approach to progressing clinical programs and
delivering customized solutions is a critical resource to the
productivity of the pharma and biotech companies to which they look to
partner,” said Mrs. Dolson. “I look forward to working with Nuvelution’s
management team to provide financial guidance as the Company continues
to successfully advance late-stage clinical assets that have a high
potential commercial value to the market.”
About Nuvelution Pharma
Nuvelution leverages its extensive knowledge, experience and
relationships in the pharma and biotech industries to deploy capital in
risk-sharing collaborations with companies where product development can
be facilitated by both capital and human resources with the goal of
making this model an essential tool for pharma and biotech companies to
bring essential medicines to patients. For more information, please
visit www.nvtpharma.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005072/en/