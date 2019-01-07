Nuvelution Pharma Appoints PwC Veteran Mary Dolson to its Board of Directors

Nuvelution Pharma, Inc., today announced the appointment of Mary Dolson, a former partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), to its Board of Directors. With this new addition, the Board will consist of eight members.

“Mary has a proven track record of financial expertise and leadership on a globally diverse team,” said Sandy Zweifach, President and CEO of Nuvelution Pharma. “The financial and business experience she has acquired while working with emerging and established biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies will serve as an invaluable asset to Nuvelution.”

Mrs. Dolson is a recently retired PwC Partner with more than 35 years of experience in the financial accounting industry. She originally joined PwC in New York, then spent a number of years in Poland and Russia before moving to the UK in 1998. She led the global IFRS experts network for PwC as well as interpretation and communication on IFRS application for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. She is also a non-executive member of the UK regulator, Financial Reporting Review Panel (FRRP), and author of numerous publications and articles on accounting and financial reporting. She earned her B.B.A. in Accounting from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business.

"Nuvelution’s unique approach to progressing clinical programs and delivering customized solutions is a critical resource to the productivity of the pharma and biotech companies to which they look to partner,” said Mrs. Dolson. “I look forward to working with Nuvelution’s management team to provide financial guidance as the Company continues to successfully advance late-stage clinical assets that have a high potential commercial value to the market.”

About Nuvelution Pharma

Nuvelution leverages its extensive knowledge, experience and relationships in the pharma and biotech industries to deploy capital in risk-sharing collaborations with companies where product development can be facilitated by both capital and human resources with the goal of making this model an essential tool for pharma and biotech companies to bring essential medicines to patients. For more information, please visit www.nvtpharma.com.

