Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nuvera Launches The PURE Report: Neurology 2020, Outlining HPC Satisfaction with Pharma Support Programs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Nuvera Life Science Consulting, an expert advisor on patient-centric experience strategies for specialty therapeutics, has launched The PURE Report: Neurology 2020. This second installment of Nuvera’s groundbreaking PURE Report series—the industry’s first independent, standardized assessment of healthcare provider (HCP) satisfaction with pharmaceutical companies’ patient support services—follows The PURE Report: Oncology 2019 to provide another invaluable resource for manufacturers.

Industry spends hundreds of millions of dollars designing and executing patient support programs for rare-disease therapies, yet manufacturers don’t always know whether their investments are yielding the results their valued customers expect. Nuvera is uniquely qualified to fill this knowledge gap, having a decade of experience helping to deliver award-winning programs across 24 therapeutic areas.

Based on Nuvera’s surveys of more than 500 neurologists and their support staffs, The PURE Report: Neurology 2020 will help manufacturers understand evolving HPC needs, see how HCPs rank them against the competition, pinpoint program strengths and weaknesses, and direct resources to areas of greatest need.

This comprehensive analysis consists of two separate parts: a syndicated research report that interprets data on HCP perceptions of various program interactions, their actual service expectations, and their preferred manufacturer programs; and a company-specific report, which analyzes manufacturer rankings across the seven PURE indices, with a spotlight on individual companies.

“The depth and breadth of the insights we’ve generated is very exciting, and I am so proud of our team’s work,” said Nuvera’s Jens Kulstad, who led the research. “The PURE Report: Neurology 2020 allows us to compare these findings against those from our oncology research to validate and profile HCP needs and fill additional manufacturer knowledge gaps, such as a program’s effectiveness at offering support services implemented in EMR, situations for which either hubs or specialty pharmacies are preferred, and expectations for turnaround times for different services.”

The PURE Report: Neurology 2020 is now available for industry. Nuvera will present highlights from the research at upcoming conferences. In the meantime, download the new white paper “Pharma Support Not Meeting HCP Expectations for Speed” to view findings around this key service metric.

For additional information, please see www.thepurereport.com or contact@thepurereport.com.

About Nuvera Life Science Consulting

Nuvera Life Science Consulting helps the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies deliver impactful patient and HCP support experiences for specialty and rare-disease therapies. Nuvera excels at uncovering patient/HCP needs, and crafting and helping execute seamless treatment experiences that enhance patients’ ability to obtain, start, and stay on therapies. To learn more, please visit nuveracg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aAKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
09:32aOnline meal delivery firms knocked off course by coronavirus crisis
RE
09:32aWALMART : Thinking about trading options or stock in Mastercard, NVIDIA, Starbucks, SYSCO Corp, or Walmart?
PR
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Bank of America, Carnival Corp, Ford, General Electric, or WW International?
PR
09:32aEXXON MOBIL : Thinking about trading options or stock in Costco, Walt Disney, Marriott International, Tesla, or Exxon Mobil?
PR
09:32aAIR LIQUIDE(L) : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
09:32aBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31aEPISURF MEDICAL PUBL : announces outcome of preferential rights issue
AQ
09:31aBAMBUSER PUBL : publishes prospectus supplement
AQ
09:31aTECOGEN INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
2CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
3CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up v..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group