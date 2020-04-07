Nuvera Launches The PURE Report: Neurology 2020, Outlining HPC Satisfaction with Pharma Support Programs

Nuvera Life Science Consulting, an expert advisor on patient-centric experience strategies for specialty therapeutics, has launched The PURE Report: Neurology 2020. This second installment of Nuvera’s groundbreaking PURE Report series—the industry’s first independent, standardized assessment of healthcare provider (HCP) satisfaction with pharmaceutical companies’ patient support services—follows The PURE Report: Oncology 2019 to provide another invaluable resource for manufacturers.

Industry spends hundreds of millions of dollars designing and executing patient support programs for rare-disease therapies, yet manufacturers don’t always know whether their investments are yielding the results their valued customers expect. Nuvera is uniquely qualified to fill this knowledge gap, having a decade of experience helping to deliver award-winning programs across 24 therapeutic areas.

Based on Nuvera’s surveys of more than 500 neurologists and their support staffs, The PURE Report: Neurology 2020 will help manufacturers understand evolving HPC needs, see how HCPs rank them against the competition, pinpoint program strengths and weaknesses, and direct resources to areas of greatest need.

This comprehensive analysis consists of two separate parts: a syndicated research report that interprets data on HCP perceptions of various program interactions, their actual service expectations, and their preferred manufacturer programs; and a company-specific report, which analyzes manufacturer rankings across the seven PURE indices, with a spotlight on individual companies.

“The depth and breadth of the insights we’ve generated is very exciting, and I am so proud of our team’s work,” said Nuvera’s Jens Kulstad, who led the research. “The PURE Report: Neurology 2020 allows us to compare these findings against those from our oncology research to validate and profile HCP needs and fill additional manufacturer knowledge gaps, such as a program’s effectiveness at offering support services implemented in EMR, situations for which either hubs or specialty pharmacies are preferred, and expectations for turnaround times for different services.”

The PURE Report: Neurology 2020 is now available for industry. Nuvera will present highlights from the research at upcoming conferences. In the meantime, download the new white paper “Pharma Support Not Meeting HCP Expectations for Speed” to view findings around this key service metric.

