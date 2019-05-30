Log in
Nuvision Credit Union : Provided over 11,400 Gallons of Gas to Military & Veterans on Memorial Day

05/30/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Nuvision’s Fifth Annual Gas Giveaway Benefits More Than 1,000 Veterans and Active Military

Nuvision Credit Union hosted its fifth annual gas giveaway on Memorial Day as a tribute to veterans and active military personnel who have proudly and selflessly served our country. A two-hour event was hosted in both Cheyenne, Wyo. and Huntington Beach, Calif., where it was able to service more than 1,000 vehicles this Memorial Day, totaling more than 11,400 gallons of gas pumped.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005932/en/

Nuvision executive team members personally thanking military personnel during the Memorial Day gas g ...

Nuvision executive team members personally thanking military personnel during the Memorial Day gas giveaway. (Photo: Business Wire)

Every year on Memorial Day, Nuvision organizes a gas giveaway dedicated to military personnel as a gesture of gratitude for their noble dedication to serving our country in selfless sacrifice.

This year, to mark the fifth annual event, Nuvision was able to offer a courtesy carwash in Huntington Beach and add the Cheyenne location to the gas fill-up program.

In Huntington Beach, the military members were entertained by the host of the local 104.3 F.M. morning show, Sean Valentine, Navy Seal Cadets, members of the Golden West College Veterans Resource Center and the local community members who all came out in demonstration of their earnest appreciation.

Nuvision didn’t stop at the free gas this Memorial Day, it also made a $1,000 donation to the GWC Veterans Resource Center and to Wags and Tags in Wyoming, and donated more than 200 free gas cards, each valued at $50, to military personnel in its Mesa, Ariz., Kent, Wash. and Tikahtnu, Alaska branch locations.

“As a credit union that recognizes hard work and upholds the values of community and service, hosting this annual event is truly an honor for Nuvision,” said Tom Sweet, Nuvision vice president of marketing. “We had the privilege of shaking the hands of many of these honorable men and women at our event, personally thanking them and giving them a gift that comes from our sincerest gratitude.”

To learn more about Nuvision Credit Union, please visit https://nuvisionfederal.com/.

NUVISION CREDIT UNION

Nuvision Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with 13 branches located in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, Arizona, Washington, Wyoming and Alaska, and assets of over $1.3 billion. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif., Nuvision was founded in 1935 to serve employees of Douglas Aircraft Company. It continues to serve aerospace employees from Boeing, employees of Sempra Energy/The Gas Company, and employees of Tesoro with a total of more than 83,000 members primarily in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. For more information, visit www.NuvisionFederal.org.


© Business Wire 2019
