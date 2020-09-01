Nuvo Group : Announces Appointment of Dr. Stephen K. Klasko to Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—a private company commercializing INVU™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform, announced today that Stephen K. Klasko, MD MBA, President of Thomas Jefferson University and Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson Health, has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 31, 2020. Dr. Klasko has provided high-value thought-leadership and strategic guidance as a member of Nuvo's Strategic Advisory Board since 2019.

"As Nuvo enters the commercial phase of our journey, Steve brings a rare combination of experience as a former practicing OB/GYN, a pioneer in envisioning 'a hospital with no address,' and the CEO of a major health system at the vanguard of telehealth. Nuvo is building the foundation of a disruption in pregnancy care delivery—a specialty that has seen little innovation in decades and is being left behind in the movement toward 'a hospital with no address. Steve's unparalleled vision, clinical, and operational experience makes him uniquely suited to provide insights, strategic guidance, and market connections that will help Nuvo revolutionize pregnancy care for the 21st century and create extraordinary value for all system stakeholders," said Oren Oz, Founder and CEO of Nuvo Group.

"Nuvo Group shares my vision of what the next generation of healthcare must be—namely 'healthcare at any address,' " said Dr. Klasko. "In the United States, an emphasis on 'sick care' has led to pregnancy being viewed as a disease, defined by a hospital-centric model that has frustrated women at many levels and increased maternal neonatal disparities. Otherwise healthy pregnant women don't view themselves as patients—and do not want to go where the sickest people are for testing. I look forward to contributing to the success of the INVU platform in creating a mom-centric experience that connects pregnant women and providers and forges a path toward pregnancy population health."

Dr. Klasko is a transformative leader and advocate for a revolution who, as President and CEO of Jefferson Health since 2013, has led one of the nation's fastest growing academic health institutions based on his vision of re-imagining healthcare and higher education. Prior to Jefferson Health, he served as dean of two medical colleges and leader of three academic health centers. Dr. Klasko's own research has focused on physician leadership. After receiving his MBA from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania, he developed research about selecting and educating physicians to be leaders of change. He launched a unique medical education program at the University of South Florida, called SELECT (Scholarly Excellence, Leadership Education, Collaborative Training), to choose and mentor medical students based on emotional intelligence and leadership potential.

About Nuvo Group

Nuvo Group is committed to serving providers and expectant mothers by advancing pregnancy care with new technology, tools, and practices. The INVU™ platform combines proprietary hardware for data collection, innovative cloud-based software for computational power, and AI tools to optimize the pregnancy care experience on a global scale. INVU has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring. INVU™ is not yet cleared for remote monitoring of uterine activity in the United States and is limited to investigational use for this purpose. Company leadership is comprised of dedicated data engineers, experienced medical and business professionals, software designers, and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

