Nuvolo :'s Heidi Horn Elected Chair of AAMI's Technology Management Council

PARAMUS, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the global leader in Connected Workplace solutions, announced today that Heidi Horn, Vice President of Global Enablement-Healthcare at Nuvolo, has been elected as chair of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation's (AAMI) Technology Management Council (TMC). Horn is currently on the AAMI Board of Directors and received AAMI's 2019 HTM Leadership Award. She is also an inaugural AAMI Fellow and active in many national healthcare initiatives.

"One of the many things that differentiates Nuvolo as a company is its active participation in initiatives that impact the healthcare industry," says Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo. "We're not just a company that operates on the periphery. We are actively involved in the industries we support, and we encourage our team to participate in industry associations and projects to ensure they fully understand factors affecting our clients which enables us to better define how we can help."

Founded in 2004, the TMC is an advisory committee of healthcare technology management (HTM) thought leaders who work with AAMI to advance and support the field. It represents the interests of biomedical equipment technicians (BMETs), clinical engineers, and other HTM professionals. Priorities for the TMC include strengthening the HTM field by finding creative ways to promote HTM careers, developing materials to highlight HTM as a desirable profession to students and young professionals, creating education programs to develop the existing workforce, and producing resources to promote best practices. https://www.aami.org/HTM/htm-committees/technology-management-council-(tmc)

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions, providing a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work – enabling data sharing across departments. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, government, higher education & enterprise. Nuvolo is the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on the NOW platform. Headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the North America, Europe and Asia.

