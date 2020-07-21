Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nuvolo :'s Heidi Horn Elected Chair of AAMI's Technology Management Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

PARAMUS, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the global leader in Connected Workplace solutions, announced today that Heidi Horn, Vice President of Global Enablement-Healthcare at Nuvolo, has been elected as chair of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation's (AAMI) Technology Management Council (TMC).  Horn is currently on the AAMI Board of Directors and received AAMI's 2019 HTM Leadership Award. She is also an inaugural AAMI Fellow and active in many national healthcare initiatives.

"One of the many things that differentiates Nuvolo as a company is its active participation in initiatives that impact the healthcare industry," says Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo.  "We're not just a company that operates on the periphery.  We are actively involved in the industries we support, and we encourage our team to participate in industry associations and projects to ensure they fully understand factors affecting our clients which enables us to better define  how we can help."

Founded in 2004, the TMC is an advisory committee of healthcare technology management (HTM) thought leaders who work with AAMI to advance and support the field. It represents the interests of biomedical equipment technicians (BMETs), clinical engineers, and other HTM professionals. Priorities for the TMC include strengthening the HTM field by finding creative ways to promote HTM careers, developing materials to highlight HTM as a desirable profession to students and young professionals, creating education programs to develop the existing workforce, and producing resources to promote best practices. https://www.aami.org/HTM/htm-committees/technology-management-council-(tmc)

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions, providing a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work – enabling data sharing across departments. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, government, higher education & enterprise. Nuvolo is the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on the NOW platform.  Headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the North America, Europe and Asia.

Media contact:
Lisa Laczynski
243886@email4pr.com 
201-207-5318
www.nuvolo.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvolos-heidi-horn-elected-chair-of-aamis-technology-management-council-301097271.html

SOURCE Nuvolo


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pMobile Map Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Adoption of Technologically Advanced Mobiles to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pAPPLIED MATERIALS : Aims to Source 100% Renewable Energy By 2030
DJ
01:30pSDIPTECH AB : (publ) - Sdiptech updates the financial targets
AQ
01:28pUSAA : Creates Chief Brand Office to Unify Brand Voice
PR
01:27pProfit or not? Analysts divided ahead of Tesla's second-quarter results
RE
01:27pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : On Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since June 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:26pNORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL : Investor Presentation - July 2020
PU
01:26pInternational Powder & Bulk Solids (iPBS) Conference & Exhibition Announces New Virtual Event as Live Show is Rescheduled for 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group