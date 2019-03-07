Nvoi : Appendix 3B - Capital Placement and Rights Issue Offer

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Nvoi Limited

ABN

29 107 371 497

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

(1) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(2) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(3) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (via Rights Issue)

(4) Unlisted Share Options

(5) Unlisted Share Options 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

(1) 62,242,592 Ordinary Shares (under listing rule 7.1)

(2) 41,495.061 Ordinary Shares (under listing rule 7.1A)

(3) Up to 518,688,272 Ordinary Shares Note: Approximate and based on the number of shares which is projected to be on issue as at the Record Date of 13 March 2019

(4) 103,737,653 Share Options

(5) 10,000,000 Share Options

3 Principal terms of the +securities (1) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at an issue price of $0.0034 (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

per share

(2) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at an issue price of $0.0034 per share

(3) Up to 518,688,272 Ordinary Shares at an issue price of $0.003 per share

(4) Share Options, with an exercise price of $0.0034, expiring 30 November 2024, subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM

(5) Share Options, with an exercise price of $0.003, expiring 30 November 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM

(1) Yes - Rank equally with all existing ordinary shares.

(2) Yes - Rank equally with all existing ordinary shares.

(3) Yes - Rank equally with all existing ordinary shares.

(4) No - Ordinary shares issued on exercise of Unlisted Options will rank equally with ordinary shares on issue, subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM.

(5) No - Ordinary shares issued on exercise of Unlisted Options will rank equally with ordinary shares on issue, subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM.

(1) Consideration of $211,625 before costs to be used for working capital purposes.

(2) Consideration of $141,083 before costs to be used for working capital purposes.

(3) Up to $1,556,065 before costs to be used for working capital purposes.

(4) Nil Cash Consideration subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM.

(5) Nil Cash Consideration subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM.

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) N/A

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed (1) Share Placement (2) Share Placement (3) As announced by the Company on 8 March 2019, the Shares will be issued pursuant to an underwritten 1 for 1 non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to raise up to $1.556m before costs. (4) Issue of Unlisted Options (5) Issue of Unlisted Options Yes 27 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 62,242,592 Ordinary Shares at $0.0034 per share

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A 41,495,061 Ordinary Shares at $0.0034 per share

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

Up to 518,688,272 Shares (Exceptions 1 and 2)Note: Approximate and based on the number of Shares which is projected to be issued as at the Record Date

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. Shares issued on 8 March 2019 at $0.0034 per share being 86% of 15-day VWAP of $0.00397 (prior to Trading Halt on 6 March 2019) Between 13/2/19 and 5/3/19 per ANZ Website Number of Shares traded = 10,323,817 Value of Shares traded = $40,990.19 VWAP = $0.00397

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements ASX LR7.1 - Nil remaining after current placement ASX LR 7.1A - Nil remaining after current placement Total - Nil remaining after current placement

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

8 March 2019

Number +Class 518,688,272 Up to another 518,688,272 Ordinary Shares based on the number of shares which is projected to be on issue as at the Record Date of 13 March 2019 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 9,000,000 2,000,000 1,000,000 3,500,000 1,500,000 103,737,653 10,000,000 Unlisted Director Options - exercisable at $0.10 on or before 8 December 2021 with vesting subject to share prices of $0.30 (20%), $0.50 (50%), $0.70 (30%). Unlisted Employee Options - exercisable at $0.10 on or before 23 November 2021 with vesting subject to share prices of $0.30 (20%), $0.50 (40%), $0.70 (40%). Unlisted Employee Options - exercisable at $0.10 on or before 15 February 2022 with vesting subject to share prices of $0.30 (20%), $0.50 (40%), $0.70 (40%). Unlisted Employee Options - exercisable at $0.03 on or before 29 September 2022 with vesting subject to continuous employment over 12 months (50%), 24 months (25%), and 36 months (25%). Unlisted Director Options - exercisable at $0.03 on or before 28 November 2022 with vesting subject to continuous employment over 12 months (50%), 24 months (25%), and 36 months (25%). Unlisted Options - exercisable at $0.0034 on or before 30 November 2024 subject to approval by shareholders at the next AGM. Unlisted Options - exercisable at $0.003 on or before 30 November 2022 subject to approval by shareholders at the next AGM.

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security required? Not applicable holderapproval n/a

12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

Non-Renounceable

