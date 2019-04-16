Nvoi : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest x 3

Appendix 3Z
Rule 3.19A.3
Name of entity
Nvoi Limited
ABN
29 107 371 497
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Andrew Dutton
Date of last notice
8/5/2018
Date that director ceased to be director
16/4/2019
Number & class of securities
1,385,891 Ordinary Shares
