Nvoi : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest x 3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Nvoi Limited ABN 29 107 371 497

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Andrew Dutton Date of last notice 8/5/2018 Date that director ceased to be director 16/4/2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

1,385,891 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.