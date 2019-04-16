Log in
Nvoi : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest x 3

0
04/16/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Nvoi Limited

ABN

29 107 371 497

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Andrew Dutton

Date of last notice

8/5/2018

Date that director ceased to be director

16/4/2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

1,385,891 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder

Nil

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Nil

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Nvoi Limited

ABN

29 107 371 497

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Pamela Cass

Date of last notice

8/5/2018

Date that director ceased to be director

16/4/2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

925,906 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder

Nil

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Nil

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 4

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Nvoi Limited

ABN

29 107 371 497

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Alec Bashinsky

Date of last notice

8/5/2018

Date that director ceased to be director

16/4/2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 5

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 23:02:05 UTC
