Nvoi : Capital Placement to Fund Growth

ASX RELEASE

8 March 2019

Capital Raising to Fund Growth

• Share Placement of 103,737,653 shares to raise approximately $352,708.

• Offer of an Underwritten, one-for-one Non-Renounceable Rights Issue at $0.003 per share to raise approximately $1,556,065.

• Nvoi has executed an IBM Cloud Services Agreement to commence testing the integration of IBM's Watson Talent AI Recruiter tool with the Nvoi Platform

Nvoi Limited (ASX:NVO) ("Nvoi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received applications from professional and sophisticated investors for 103,737,653 new shares at $0.0034 to raise approximately $352,708 (before costs) ("Placement"). The Placement includes the issue of 62,242,592 shares (15% of Ordinary Shares in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1) at $0.0034 to raise approximately $211,625 and 41,495,061 shares (10% of Ordinary Shares in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1A) at $0.0034 to raise approximately $141,083.

In addition, each Placement share will receive on a 1 for 1 basis, a fully vested Option with an exercise price equal to the share price of the placement shares, subject to shareholder approvals at the next AGM and an expiration date of 30 November 2024.

In conjunction with the Placement, the Board is pleased to announce that it has resolved to undertake an underwritten, non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to shareholders (including those participating in the Placement) of 1 new share for every 1 share held at the record date at an issue price of $0.003 cents per share ("Rights Issue"). This underwritten Rights Issue is only open to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand and is expected to raise approximately $1,556,000 before costs.

The Company's existing option holders do not carry entitlements to participate in the Rights Issue. However, if option holders exercise their options and shares are issued on or before the record date, these Shares will carry entitlements to participate in the Rights Issue.

Shares issued under the Placement and Rights Issue will rank equally with existing issued Shares. Shares not taken up by eligible shareholders in the Rights Issue will be taken up by the underwriter (or sub-underwriters).

The Share Placement will attract a broker fee of 5% of the funds raised plus 10,000,000 share options to the broker at an exercise price of $0.003 expiring 30 November 2022. The share options are subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM.

The Rights Issue Underwriter will receive a fee of 5% of the funds raised.

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060

ASX RELEASE

Details on the proposed use of funds raised under the Rights Issue are set out in the Offer Document accompanying this announcement. The key dates for the Rights Issue are as follows:

Event Indicative Date Trading Halt 6 March 2019 Announcement of Placement and Entitlement Offer and Lodgement of Appendix 3B and Section 708AA(2)(f) Notice with ASX 8 March 2019 Lodge Offer Document with ASX (Prior to trading commencing) 8 March 2019 "Ex Date" 12 March 2019 Record Date The Company determines eligible shareholders 13 March 2019 Dispatch of Offer Document Offer Document sent to all eligible shareholders. 18 March 2019 Closing Date The date on which the Entitlement Offer closes. Applications must be received by 7:00 pm (AEST). 8 April 2019 Securities quoted on a Deferred Settlement Basis 9 April 2019 Notification of shortfall to ASX 11 April 2019 Issue Date The date upon which the Shares are issued. 15 April 2019 Dispatch Date The date on which holding statements are sent to shareholders that have taken up their entitlement of New Shares. 16 April 2019 Share Trading Date The date upon which New Shares commence trading on a normal settlement basis on the ASX. 16 April 2019

These dates are indicative only. the Company's Directors reserve the right to vary the key dates without prior notice, subject to the Listing Rules.

IBM Partnership

Following on from previous announcements, Nvoi has executed a Cloud Services Agreement and Statement of Work to commence testing integration of the IBM Watson Recruiter tool with the Nvoi Platform. Now in beta stage, this integration allows Nvoi to use IBM Watson's AI and Machine Learning resources to expand the effectiveness of Nvoi's quality matching, thereby sourcing suitable candidates to jobs. Once in full production, this new embedded technology will become available to all clients using our Software as a Service (SaaS) offering.

We continue to collaborate with IBM to further enhance our technology and to expand our go to market channels and provide greater opportunity for growth.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Maritz

CEO

Nvoi Limitedjennifer.maritz@nvoi.com.au

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060

ASX RELEASE

About Nvoi

Nvoi is Australia's only open market workforce-as-a-service platform that directly connects employers and skilled professionals, eliminating the friction points in contract workforce management. Our platform ensures low predictable costs, is performance based, easy to use, available 24/7, and provides freedom from administration. Unlike the traditional contract workforce management systems, Nvoi is the employer of record, providing instant engagement between hiring managers and rated skilled professionals, and automated back office processing at an affordable price. Nvoi's dual purpose provides value to Employers while giving Employees the job satisfaction they crave.

For Businesses: Nvoi gives employers a way to quickly fill vacancies with qualified, verified and rated professionals, at a fraction of the time, cost and hassle of existing processes.

For Individuals: Nvoi empowers individuals to control their careers, monetise their skills, work flexibly and create fulfilling careers all within our easy-to-use 24/7 platform.

Website:www.nvoi.com.au

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060