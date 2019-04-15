Nvoi : Changes to Nvoi Board of Directors

ASX RELEASE
16 April 2019
Changes to Nvoi Board of Directors
Nvoi Limited (ASX:NVO) ("Nvoi" or "Company") is pleased to advise changes today to its Board of Directors following the recent capital injection into the Company.
Mr Steven Papadopoulos has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman and Mr John Winters has been appointed as Non-Executive Director.
Steven brings considerable experience in assisting and guiding small and micro-cap companies, including numerous technology companies, listed on the ASX. He is an experienced corporate lawyer, having worked at leading Australian and London law firms, in all areas of corporate and commercial law, with a focus on equity capital markets, M&A and private equity.
John has spent over a decade in the financial services industry focusing on investment advisory, corporate advisory and business development at firms including Shaw and Partners, Macquarie Group and Diamond Capital Partners. He is a non-executive director of leading Australian job and recruitment business, CareerOne.
As part of the changes today, Mr Andrew Dutton has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman and Mr Alec Bashinsky and Ms Pamela Cass have resigned as Non-Executive Directors. The Company would like to thank Andrew, Alec and Pamela for their contributions.
Michael Bermeister
Company Secretary
Nvoi Limited
6 Middlemiss Street
ABN: 29 107 371 497
Lavender Bay
NSW 2060
