Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nvoi : Changes to Nvoi Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

16 April 2019

Changes to Nvoi Board of Directors

Nvoi Limited (ASX:NVO) ("Nvoi" or "Company") is pleased to advise changes today to its Board of Directors following the recent capital injection into the Company.

Mr Steven Papadopoulos has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman and Mr John Winters has been appointed as Non-Executive Director.

Steven brings considerable experience in assisting and guiding small and micro-cap companies, including numerous technology companies, listed on the ASX. He is an experienced corporate lawyer, having worked at leading Australian and London law firms, in all areas of corporate and commercial law, with a focus on equity capital markets, M&A and private equity.

John has spent over a decade in the financial services industry focusing on investment advisory, corporate advisory and business development at firms including Shaw and Partners, Macquarie Group and Diamond Capital Partners. He is a non-executive director of leading Australian job and recruitment business, CareerOne.

As part of the changes today, Mr Andrew Dutton has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman and Mr Alec Bashinsky and Ms Pamela Cass have resigned as Non-Executive Directors. The Company would like to thank Andrew, Alec and Pamela for their contributions.

Michael Bermeister

Company Secretary

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 02:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aCHLA Hospitality Foundation Formed to Support Industry Education in California
PR
12:02aWAL MART STORES : Walmart Partners with KIDBOX to Deliver Premium, Personalized Kids' Fashion to Parents' Front Doors
BU
12:01aMICROSOFT : increases carbon fee while announcing commitment to double down on sustainability
AQ
12:01aTWENTYCI : Q1 analysis confirms ‘Brexit brake' is firmly on property market
BU
12:01aBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : UAE Takaful Companies Catching Up with Conventional Peers
BU
04/15ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Therma Visayas power plant now online
PU
04/15JACK MA : Foxconn chairman mulls presidential bid; plans to withdraw from daily ops
RE
04/15HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn chairman to withdraw from daily operations, considers presidential run
RE
04/15HONDA MOTOR : Exhibits the World Premiere of the X-NV Concept, a Concept Model for its Second China-exclusive Electric Car, at Auto Shanghai 2019
PU
04/15LINCOLN MINERALS : Change to Company Details
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billio..
3Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
53P LEARNING LTD : 3P LEARNING : 5 Writing Errors Students Have Been Making For 30 years
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About