Nvoi : Cleansing Notice

03/07/2019 | 06:14pm EST

ASX RELEASE ASX: NVO

Dear Sir/Madam

SHARE ISSUE: SECTION 708A CLEANSING NOTICE

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act"), Nvoi Limited (the "Company") hereby provides notice that on 8 March 2019, the Company issued 103,737,653 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.0034 per share (cash consideration).

Pursuant to the provisions of section 708(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:

  • (a) The shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

  • (b) This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

  • (c) As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

    • (i) The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • (ii) Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

  • (d) As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) or 708A(8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be included in this notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

For and on behalf of the Board,

Michael Bermeister

Company Secretary 8 March 2019

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:13:05 UTC
