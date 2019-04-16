Nvoi : Form 603 - Becoming a substantial holder x 5

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Nvoi Limited ACN/ARSN 107 371 497 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 1 5/0 4/ 1 9 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 64,071,528 64,071,528 6.18% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder areasfollows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD Ordinary Shares 60,071,528 ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD Ordinary Shares 4,000,000 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD 60,071,528 ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD 4,000,000 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder isasfollows: Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number interest of securities Cash Non-cash ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD 8 March 2019 - 12 April 2019 186,270.03 60,071,528 ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD 8 March 2019 - 12 April 2019 12,000 4,000,000

603 page 2/2 15 July 2001 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD Trustee for BELLAGIO INVESTMENT TRUST ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD Trustee for WINTERS SUPER FUND 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD 5 PINE STREET MENORA WA 6050 Signature print name JOHN WINTERS capacity Director sign here date / / DIRECTIONS (1)If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form. (2)See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (3)See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. (4)The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. (5)The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in. (6)The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. (7)Includedetailsof: (a)any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of thesecuritiesto whichtherelevant interest relates(indicatingclearlytheparticular securitiestowhichthequalificationapplies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (8)If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". (9)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Nvoi Limited ACN/ARSN 107 371 497 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 1 5/0 4/ 1 9 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 52,000,000 52,000,000 5.02% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder areasfollows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS PTY LTD Ordinary Shares 44,000,000 LARRY & ASHLYN DIAMOND Ordinary Shares 8,000,000 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS 44,000,000 LARRY & ASHLYN DIAMOND LARRY & ASHLYN DIAMOND 8,000,000 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder isasfollows: Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number interest of securities Cash Non-cash DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS 8 March 2019 - 12 April 2019 109,120 44,000,000 LARRY & ASHLYN DIAMOND 12 April 2019 24,000 8,000,000

603 page 2/2 15 July 2001 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS PTY LTD Trustee for Diamond Family Truste 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS PTY LTD C/- QUANTUM PARTNERS LEVEL 1 97 GRAFTON STREET BONDI JUNCTION NSW 2022 Signature print name Larry Diamond capacity Director sign here date 15 / 04 / 2019 DIRECTIONS (1)If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form. (2)See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (3)See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. (4)The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. (5)The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in. (6)The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. (7)Includedetailsof: (a)any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and (b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of thesecuritiesto whichtherelevant interest relates(indicatingclearlytheparticular securitiestowhichthequalificationapplies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. (8)If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person ( eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". (9)Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001 Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Nvoi Limited ACN/ARSN 107 371 497 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Domain Investment Holdings Pty Ltd ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 120 150 521 The holder became a substantial holder on 1 5/0 4/ 1 9 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 60,000,000 60,000,000 5.79% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder areasfollows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Domain Investment Holdings Ordinary Shares 60,000,000 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities Domain Investment Holdings Pty Ltd Domain Investment Holdings 60,000,000 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder isasfollows: Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number interest of securities Cash Non-cash Domain Investment Holdings Pty Ltd 8 March 2019 29,920 8,800,000 Domain Investment Holdings Pty Ltd 12 April 2019 153,600 51,200,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.