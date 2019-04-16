Log in
Nvoi : Form 603 - Becoming a substantial holder x 5

04/16/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Nvoi Limited

ACN/ARSN

107 371 497

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

1 5/0 4/ 1 9

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

64,071,528

64,071,528

6.18%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder areasfollows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

Ordinary Shares

60,071,528

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

Ordinary Shares

4,000,000

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

60,071,528

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

4,000,000

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder isasfollows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

8 March 2019 - 12 April 2019

186,270.03

60,071,528

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

8 March 2019 - 12 April 2019

12,000

4,000,000

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

Trustee for BELLAGIO INVESTMENT TRUST

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

Trustee for WINTERS SUPER FUND

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

ROCSTAR NOMINEES PTY LTD

5 PINE STREET MENORA WA 6050

Signature

print name

JOHN WINTERS

capacity

Director

sign here

date

/

/

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Nvoi Limited

ACN/ARSN

107 371 497

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS PTY LTD

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

1 5/0 4/ 1 9

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

52,000,000

52,000,000

5.02%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder areasfollows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS PTY LTD

Ordinary Shares

44,000,000

LARRY & ASHLYN DIAMOND

Ordinary Shares

8,000,000

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS

DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS

44,000,000

LARRY & ASHLYN DIAMOND

LARRY & ASHLYN DIAMOND

8,000,000

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder isasfollows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS

8 March 2019 - 12 April 2019

109,120

44,000,000

LARRY & ASHLYN DIAMOND

12 April 2019

24,000

8,000,000

6.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS PTY LTD

Trustee for Diamond Family Truste

7.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

DIAMOND VENTURE HOLDINGS PTY LTD

C/- QUANTUM PARTNERS LEVEL 1 97 GRAFTON STREET BONDI JUNCTION NSW 2022

Signature

print name

Larry Diamond

capacity Director

sign here

date 15 / 04 / 2019

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Nvoi Limited

ACN/ARSN

107 371 497

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Domain Investment Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

120 150 521

The holder became a substantial holder on

1 5/0 4/ 1 9

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

60,000,000

60,000,000

5.79%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder areasfollows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Domain Investment Holdings

Ordinary Shares

60,000,000

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

Domain Investment Holdings Pty Ltd

Domain Investment Holdings

60,000,000

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder isasfollows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Domain Investment Holdings Pty Ltd

8 March 2019

29,920

8,800,000

Domain Investment Holdings Pty Ltd

12 April 2019

153,600

51,200,000

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
