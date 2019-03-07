Nvoi : Non-Renounceable Issue Offer Document

NVOI LIMITED

ACN 107 371 497

OFFER DOCUMENT

For the offer of a non-renounceable pro rata rights issue of approximately 518,688,272 New Shares on the basis of 1 New Shares for every 1 Share held on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.003 per New

Share to raise approximately $1,556,065.

This Offer is underwritten.

Important Notice

This Offer Document is not a prospectus or other form of disclosure document under the Corporations Act. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding the Offer or about the rights attaching to the New Shares offered by this Offer

Document.

Please read the instructions in this Offer Document and on the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form regarding the acceptance of your Entitlement.

The securities offered by this Offer Document should be considered speculative.

NVOI LIMITED

CONTENTS

IMPORTANT NOTICES 3

PROPOSED TIMETABLE 4

1. CHAIRMAN'S LETTER 5 2. DETAILS OF THE OFFER 6 3. RISK FACTORS 8 4. ACTION REQUIRED BY SHAREHOLDERS 9 5. EFFECT OF THE OFFER 10 6. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 12 7. GLOSSARY OF TERMS 14

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Mr Andrew Dutton - Chairman

Ms Jennifer Maritz - CEO & Executive Director Ms Pamela Cass - Non-Executive Director

Mr Alec Bashinsky - Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Mr Michael Bermeister

Registered Office

6 Middlemiss Street Lavender Bay NSW

Email:michael.bermeister@nvoi.com.au

Website www.nvoi.com.au

Share Registry*

Security Transfer Australia Level 9, Suite 913

530 Little Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 or

PO Box 52

Collins Street West VIC 8007

* These parties are included for information purposes only. They have not been involved in the preparation of this Offer Document.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

1.

Offer Document

This Offer Document has been prepared by Nvoi Limited ACN 107 371 497 (Nvoi or the Company) and is dated 8 March 2019. This Offer Document is not a prospectus or other form of disclosure document under the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with ASIC. The Offer contained in this Offer Document is being made without disclosure in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act, as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84.

2.

This is an important document

The information contained in this Offer Document does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account each Eligible Shareholder's investment objectives or financial circumstances. You should seek advice from your professional adviser before deciding to invest. Investing in the Company involves risks. The Offer Document does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding the Offer or about the rights attaching to the New Shares offered by this Offer Document.

3.

Disclaimer

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Offer Document. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer. To the extent permitted by law, neither the Company nor any other person warrants the future performance of the Company or any return on any investment made under this Offer Document, except as required by law and then only to the extent so required.

4.

Future performance

Neither the Company nor any other person warrants, represents or guarantees (expressly or by implication) the future performance of the New Shares or any particular rate of return on any investment made pursuant to the Offer, or any particular tax treatment.

An investment in the Company is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside the control of the Company and its board, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements in this Offer Document.

5.

Past performance

Investors should note that the past share price performance of Shares provides no guarantee or guidance as to future share price performance. Past performance information given in this Offer Document is provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

6.

Eligibility

Applications for New Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form sent with this Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's Entitlement to participate in the Offer.

7.

Overseas shareholders

The Company is of the view that it is unreasonable to make the Offer under this Offer Document to Shareholders outside of Australia and New Zealand having regard to:

• The number of Shareholders registered outside of Australia and New Zealand;

• The number and value of the New Shares that would be offered to Shareholders registered outside of Australia and New Zealand; and

• The cost of complying with the legal requirements and requirements of regulatory authorities in the overseas jurisdictions.

Accordingly, the Company is not required to offer the New Shares under this Offer Document to Shareholders registered outside of Australia and New Zealand. Please refer to Section 2.11 for further details.

It is the responsibility of any Applicant to ensure compliance with any laws of a country relevant to their application. Return of a duly completed Entitlement and Acceptance Form will be taken by the Company as a representation that there has been no breach of such laws and that the Applicant is an Eligible Shareholder.

8.

Privacy Act

If you complete an application for New Shares, you will be providing personal information to the Company (directly or by the Company's share registry). The Company collects, holds and uses that information to assess your application, service your needs as a Shareholder, facilitate distribution payments and corporate communications to you as a Shareholder and carry out administration. The information may also be used from time to time and disclosed to persons inspecting the register, bidders for your securities in the context of takeovers, regulatory bodies, including the Australian Taxation Office, authorised securities brokers, print service providers, mail houses and the Company's share registry.

You can access, correct and update the personal information that we hold about you. Please contact the Company or its share registry if you wish to do so at the relevant contact numbers set out in this Offer Document. Collection, maintenance and disclosure of certain personal information is governed by legislation including the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (as amended), the Corporations Act and certain rules such as the ASX Settlement Operating Rules. You should note that if you do not provide the information required on the application for New Shares, the Company may not be able to accept or process your application.

PROPOSED TIMETABLE

Event Indicative Date Trading Halt 6 March 2019 Announcement of Entitlement Offer and Lodgment of Appendix 3B 8 March 2019 Lodge Offer Document and Section 708AA(2)(f) Notice with ASX (Prior to trading commencing) 8 March 2019 "Ex Date" 12 March 2019 Record Date The Company determines eligible shareholders 13 March 2019 Dispatch of Offer Document Offer Document sent to all eligible shareholders. 18 March 2019 Closing Date The date on which the Entitlement Offer closes. Applications must be received by 7:00 pm (AEST). 8 April 2019 Securities quoted on a Deferred Settlement Basis 9 April 2019 Notification of shortfall to ASX 11 April 2019 Issue Date The date upon which the Shares are issued. 15 April 2019 Dispatch Date The date on which holding statements are sent to shareholders that have taken up their entitlement of New Shares. 16 April 2019 Share Trading Date The date upon which New Shares commence trading on a normal settlement basis on the ASX. 16 April 2019

The above dates are indicative only. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules, to extend the Closing Date or to withdraw the Offer at any time without prior notice, in which case all Application Monies will be refunded (without interest) as soon as practicable.