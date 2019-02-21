Nvoi : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

21 February 2018

Dear Shareholders,

Special meeting of Nvoi shareholders

On 4 February 2019, the Company received a notice under section 249D from a shareholder who controls 11.27% of the voting powers of the Company, committing the company to hold a meeting of shareholders to replace your current Nvoi Board.

This request is unnecessarily disruptive and your Board is opposing each and every resolution.

Since listing on the ASX in June 2016, Nvoi has been investing in a unique technology Platform which fully automates the end to end contractor workforce management processes. Our vision remains unchanged, to enable skilled professionals and organizations to adapt to the rapidly changing process and structure of traditional work arrangements.

Our key differentiation in the marketplace is:

• Reducing complexity, costs and increasing visibility by having everything housed in an end to end platform;

• Ensuring quality work through the use of a dual rating system; and

• Accelerate the time-to-hire by providing instant matching via unique algorithms.

Revenue commenced from SME's in September 2016 as early adopters trialed the platform. However, adoption was small, so we shifted to focus on enterprise use. Initial market feedback indicated that we needed richer functionality and a more scalable version for larger enterprise adoption. This necessitated us to enhance the platform. A new Enterprise version was released in April 2018. This included expanded functionality for talent pools, multi-leveled time-sheeting, delegated authorities, customizable dashboards and integration with other HR apps.

Based on these enhancements being available in a SaaS offering, attracted the interest of IBM who recognized that Nvoi was addressing a growing component of the corporate market place (ie Contractor workforce management) leveraging a cloud-based platform. This resulted in Nvoi becoming a founding member of their SaaS Advisory Council. We are working with IBM to integrate components of their Talent Transformation offerings into the Nvoi platform. The outcome will be increased quality of matching candidates to jobs improving clients' ability to hire quality skills fast. This model of partnering with other service providers will continue to grow as further needs are identified.

The business problem of hiring the right skilled people, on demand, at affordable rates, combined with a shifting demand from workers for increased flexibility, continues to exist but the urgency to address these has yet to materialize. Adoption of digital HR platforms remain a lower priority against more traditional areas of cost savings and structural change. However, this will not last and once started, the change will be rapid and quite dramatic.

SME's use of the platform is ongoing and we continue to seek opportunities in the market with larger enterprises who prioritize HR Digital transformation. While the challenges have been many, your Board continues to focus on delivering our vision and driving adoption of our end to end solution to support the future ways of working, which will deliver positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Andrew Dutton

Chairman

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

A general meeting of the Company will be held at Level 1, Bay 10, Middlemiss Street, Lavender Bay,

Sydney NSW on Friday 29 March 2019 at 9:00 am (AEDT).

Your Board recommend that you vote AGAINST all Resolutions

This Notice should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the Company by telephone on +61 2 8970 7652

Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the proxy form attached to this Notice.

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a general meeting of shareholders of NVOI Limited (Company) will be held at Level 1, Bay 10, Middlemiss Street, Lavender Bay, Sydney NSW on Friday 29 March 2019 at 9:00 am (AEDT) (Meeting).

The Explanatory Memorandum that accompanies and forms part of this Notice of General Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Proxy Form also forms part of this Notice.

Shareholders are urged to vote by attending the meeting in person, or by returning a completed Proxy Form. The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Wednesday 27 March 2019 at 9:00 am (AEDT).

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice (including the Explanatory Memorandum) are defined in Schedule 1.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This Notice, in particular Resolutions 8 to 10, has not been reviewed or approved by ASX. For the reasons stated in the Explanatory Memorandum, Resolutions 8 to 10 are not valid resolutions for the purposes of approvals required under the ASX Listing Rules and no options will be issued pursuant to those Resolutions 8 to 10 without the Company obtaining the necessary approvals under the ASX Listing Rules and Corporations Act.

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - REMOVAL OF ANDREW DUTTON AS A DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following: "Andrew Dutton be removed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution."

2. RESOLUTION 2 - REMOVAL OF PAMELA CASS AS A DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following: "Pamela Cass be removed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution."

3. RESOLUTION 3 - REMOVAL OF ALEC BASHINSKY AS A DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following: "Alec Bashinsky be removed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution."

4. RESOLUTION 4 - REMOVAL OF JENNIFER MARITZ AS A DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following: "Jennifer Maritz be removed as a director of the Company effective immediately on the passing of this resolution."

5. RESOLUTION 5 - ELECTION OF MR LINDSAY ROWLANDS AS DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following: "Mr Lindsay Rowlands be elected as a director of the Company."

6. RESOLUTION 6 - ELECTION OF MR ANGUS WASHINGTON AS DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following: "Mr Angus Washington be elected as a director of the Company."

7. RESOLUTION 7 - ELECTION OF MR MARK ROWLANDS AS DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following: "Mr Mark Rowlands be elected as a director of the Company."

8. RESOLUTION 8 - GRANT OF OPTIONS TO MR LINDSAY ROWLANDS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass as an ordinary resolution the following: "The remuneration of Lindsay Rowlands is to be by the grant (to him or his nominee) of unlisted share options under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and approval is given for the Company to grant options on the following terms: Number of Options Exercise Price (per option) Share Price Vesting Hurdle Expiry Date Tranche 1 10,000,000 $0.01 $0.02 5 years Tranche 2 10,000,000 $0.01 $0.06 5 years where the share price vesting hurdle is deemed to be achieved when the 30-day VWAP of the Nvoi Share price exceeds the respective vesting hurdle share price."

9. RESOLUTION 9 - GRANT OF OPTIONS TO MR ANGUS WASHINGTON To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "The remuneration of Angus Washington is to be by the grant (to him or his nominee) of unlisted share options under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and approval is given for the Company to grant options on the following terms: Number of Options Exercise Price (per option) Share Price Vesting Hurdle Expiry Date Tranche 1 5,000,000 $0.01 $0.02 5 years Tranche 2 5,000,000 $0.01 $0.06 5 years where the share price vesting hurdle is deemed to be achieved when the 30-day VWAP of the Nvoi Share price exceeds the respective vesting hurdle share price."

10. RESOLUTION 10 - GRANT OF OPTIONS TO MR MARK ROWLANDS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: "The remuneration of Mark Rowlands is to be by the grant (to him or his nominee) of unlisted share options under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and approval is given for the Company to grant options on the following terms: Number of Options Exercise Price (per option) Share Price Vesting Hurdle Expiry Date Tranche 1 10,000,000 $0.01 $0.02 5 years Tranche 2 10,000,000 $0.01 $0.06 5 years where the share price vesting hurdle is deemed to be achieved when the 30-day VWAP of the Nvoi Share price exceeds the respective vesting hurdle share price."

Dated: 21 February 2019

By order of the Board

Mr Michael Bermeister Company Secretary

