Nvoi : Notice under Section 708AA(2)(F)

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(F) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

UNDERWRITTEN NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

This notice is given by Nvoi Limited (ASX Code: NVO) (Nvoi) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Nvoi announced on 8 March 2019 a proposed capital raising of up to $1.556 million by way of a non- renounceable pro-rata rights issue (Offer). Under the Offer, shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders) are invited to subscribe for one (1) fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) for every one (1) Share held as at 7.00pm (AEDT) on 13 March 2019.

The Offer is underwritten by Diamond Capital Partners Pty Ltd.

An offer document for the entitlement issue will be despatched along with personalised entitlement and acceptance forms to Eligible Shareholders on or around 18 March 2019.

Nvoi confirms that:

1. The Shares will be offered without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

2. This notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act.

3. As at the date of this notice, Nvoi has complied with: (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Nvoi; and (b) section 674 of the Corporations Act.

4. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708AA(8) and 708AA(9) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708AA(7) of the Corporations Act.

5. The potential effect that the issue of Shares will have on the control of Nvoi, and the consequences of that effect, will depend on a number of factors, including investor and existing shareholders' demand. To the extent that shareholders fail to take up their entitlements under the Offer, the percentage of holdings of those shareholders in Nvoi may be diluted by those other shareholders who take up some or all of their entitlement. At this time, the issue of the Shares under the Offer is not expected to have a material effect or consequence on the control of Nvoi given: (a) the Offer is structured as a pro-rata issue; and (b) the current level of holdings of substantial holders (based on substantial holding notices that have been given to Nvoi and lodged with ASX on or before the date of this notice).



Yours faithfully

Jennifer Maritz

CEO and Executive Director 8 March 2019

