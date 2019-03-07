Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nvoi : Notice under Section 708AA(2)(F)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:14pm EST

ASX RELEASE ASX: NVO

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(F) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

UNDERWRITTEN NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

This notice is given by Nvoi Limited (ASX Code: NVO) (Nvoi) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Nvoi announced on 8 March 2019 a proposed capital raising of up to $1.556 million by way of a non- renounceable pro-rata rights issue (Offer). Under the Offer, shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders) are invited to subscribe for one (1) fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) for every one (1) Share held as at 7.00pm (AEDT) on 13 March 2019.

The Offer is underwritten by Diamond Capital Partners Pty Ltd.

An offer document for the entitlement issue will be despatched along with personalised entitlement and acceptance forms to Eligible Shareholders on or around 18 March 2019.

Nvoi confirms that:

  • 1. The Shares will be offered without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

  • 2. This notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act.

  • 3. As at the date of this notice, Nvoi has complied with:

    • (a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Nvoi; and

    • (b) section 674 of the Corporations Act.

  • 4. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708AA(8) and 708AA(9) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708AA(7) of the Corporations Act.

  • 5. The potential effect that the issue of Shares will have on the control of Nvoi, and the consequences of that effect, will depend on a number of factors, including investor and existing shareholders' demand. To the extent that shareholders fail to take up their entitlements under the Offer, the percentage of holdings of those shareholders in Nvoi may be diluted by those other shareholders who take up some or all of their entitlement. At this time, the issue of the Shares under the Offer is not expected to have a material effect or consequence on the control of Nvoi given:

    • (a) the Offer is structured as a pro-rata issue; and

    • (b) the current level of holdings of substantial holders (based on substantial holding notices that have been given to Nvoi and lodged with ASX on or before the date of this notice).

Yours faithfully

Jennifer Maritz

CEO and Executive Director 8 March 2019

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pAVEO Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AVEO
PR
06:48pPLATEAU ENERGY METALS : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
06:48pWX LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. - WX
PR
06:47pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Confirms Filing of Its 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents
PR
06:46pEra Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Joint Venture
GL
06:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Losses on Investment in Vale S.A. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VALE
GL
06:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zayo Issues Statement in Response to Starboard's Letter
PU
06:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI  
GL
06:43pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
BU
06:42pKHC LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
2Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces the Declaration of Monthly Distributions of $0.106 and Approval o..
3COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CEO Matt Comyn opening remarks to the Standi..
4ERA GROUP INC : Era Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Jo..
5SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.