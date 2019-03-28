Nvoi : Results of Meeting - Overwhelming Support for Current Board

ASX RELEASE

29 March 2019

Nvoi Limited

Results of General Meeting

Overwhelming Support for the Current Board

Nvoi Limited (ASX: NVO) ('Nvoi' or 'the Company') announces, in accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the results of the General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

The Company wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today, failed to pass on a poll.

The Chairman, Andrew Dutton, notes that:

•17 of the Company's top 19 shareholders voted "against" all resolutions to spill the Board;

•74% of the votes cast were "against" the resolutions to remove the Board, representing 57% of the entire shareholder register;

•Other than the requisitioning shareholders and their immediate family, only 2% of the entire shareholder register voted to remove the Board; and

•the share placement capital raise had no influence on the outcome;

providing a clear mandate for the Company to continue on its current strategy.

Mr Dutton also strongly encourages all shareholders to exercise their rights and participate in the Company's current capital raising via a one-for-one rights issue, closing on the 8th April 2019.

A Summary of the poll results: