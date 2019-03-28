Log in
Nvoi : Results of Meeting - Overwhelming Support for Current Board

03/28/2019 | 07:11pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

29 March 2019

Nvoi Limited

Results of General Meeting

Overwhelming Support for the Current Board

Nvoi Limited (ASX: NVO) ('Nvoi' or 'the Company') announces, in accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the results of the General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

The Company wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today, failed to pass on a poll.

The Chairman, Andrew Dutton, notes that:

17 of the Company's top 19 shareholders voted "against" all resolutions to spill the Board;

74% of the votes cast were "against" the resolutions to remove the Board, representing 57% of the entire shareholder register;

Other than the requisitioning shareholders and their immediate family, only 2% of the entire shareholder register voted to remove the Board; and

the share placement capital raise had no influence on the outcome;

providing a clear mandate for the Company to continue on its current strategy.

Mr Dutton also strongly encourages all shareholders to exercise their rights and participate in the Company's current capital raising via a one-for-one rights issue, closing on the 8th April 2019.

A Summary of the poll results:

No.

Resolution

For

1

Removal of Andrew Dutton as a Director

105,563,540

2

Removal of Pamela Cass as a Director

105,563,540

3

Removal of Alec Bashinsky as a Director

105,563,540

4

Removal of Jennifer Maritz as a Director

105,563,540

5

Election of Lindsay Rowlands as a Director

105,563,540

6

Election of Angus Washington as a Director

105,563,540

7

Election of Mark Rowlands as a Director

105,563,540

8

Grant of Options to Lindsay Rowlands

56,315,676

9

Grant of Options to Angus Washington

103,093,540

10

Grant of Options to Mark Rowlands

56,315,675

A Summary of valid and eligible proxy votes received:

Against

Abstain

Result

(26.4%)

293,997,177

(73.6%)

-

Motion failed on a poll

(26.4%)

293,997,177

(73.6%)

-

Motion failed on a poll

(26.4%)

293,997,177

(73.6%)

-

Motion failed on a poll

(26.4%)

293,997,177

(73.6%)

-

Motion failed on a poll

(26.4%)

293,997,177

(73.6%)

-

Motion failed on a poll

(26.4%)

293,997,177

(73.6%)

-

Motion failed on a poll

(26.4%)

293,997,177

(73.6%)

-

Motion failed on a poll

(16.1%)

292,960,830

(83.9%)

50,284,211

Motion failed on a poll

(26.0%)

292,960,830

(74.0%)

3,506,347

Motion failed on a poll

(16.1%)

292,960,830

(83.9%)

50,284,212

Motion failed on a poll

For

Against

Abstain

Undirected

No.

Resolution

Hld*

Votes

Hld*

Votes

Hld*

Votes

Hld*

Votes

1

Removal of Andrew Dutton as a Director

32

104,745,423

69

293,997,177

-

-

-

-

2

Removal of Pamela Cass as a Director

32

104,745,423

69

293,997,177

-

-

-

-

3

Removal of Alec Bashinsky as a Director

32

104,745,423

69

293,997,177

-

-

-

-

4

Removal of Jennifer Maritz as a Director

32

104,745,423

69

293,997,177

-

-

-

-

5

Election of Lindsay Rowlands as a Directo

32

104,745,423

69

293,997,177

-

-

-

-

6

Election of Angus Washington as a Directo

32

104,745,423

69

293,997,177

-

-

-

-

7

Election of Mark Rowlands as a Director

32

104,745,423

69

293,997,177

-

-

-

-

8

Grant of Options to Lindsay Rowlands

29

55,497,559

66

292,960,830

6

50,284,211

-

-

9

Grant of Options to Angus Washington

31

102,275,423

66

292,960,830

4

3,506,347

-

-

10

Grant of Options to Mark Rowlands

30

55,497,558

66

292,960,830

5

50,284,212

-

-

* Hld = number of holders submitting proxies

The Company would like to thank all shareholders that attended the meeting.

Michael Bermeister

Company Secretary

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

Phone: 1300 687 179

Lavender Bay

ABN: 29 107 371 497

NSW 2060

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
