|
Nvoi : Results of Meeting - Overwhelming Support for Current Board
03/28/2019 | 07:11pm EDT
ASX RELEASE
29 March 2019
Nvoi Limited
Results of General Meeting
Overwhelming Support for the Current Board
Nvoi Limited (ASX: NVO) ('Nvoi' or 'the Company') announces, in accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the results of the General Meeting of Shareholders held today.
The Company wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of Shareholders held today, failed to pass on a poll.
The Chairman, Andrew Dutton, notes that:
•17 of the Company's top 19 shareholders voted "against" all resolutions to spill the Board;
•74% of the votes cast were "against" the resolutions to remove the Board, representing 57% of the entire shareholder register;
•Other than the requisitioning shareholders and their immediate family, only 2% of the entire shareholder register voted to remove the Board; and
•the share placement capital raise had no influence on the outcome;
providing a clear mandate for the Company to continue on its current strategy.
Mr Dutton also strongly encourages all shareholders to exercise their rights and participate in the Company's current capital raising via a one-for-one rights issue, closing on the 8th April 2019.
A Summary of the poll results:
|
No.
|
Resolution
|
For
|
1
|
Removal of Andrew Dutton as a Director
|
105,563,540
|
2
|
Removal of Pamela Cass as a Director
|
105,563,540
|
3
|
Removal of Alec Bashinsky as a Director
|
105,563,540
|
4
|
Removal of Jennifer Maritz as a Director
|
105,563,540
|
5
|
Election of Lindsay Rowlands as a Director
|
105,563,540
|
6
|
Election of Angus Washington as a Director
|
105,563,540
|
7
|
Election of Mark Rowlands as a Director
|
105,563,540
|
8
|
Grant of Options to Lindsay Rowlands
|
56,315,676
|
9
|
Grant of Options to Angus Washington
|
103,093,540
|
10
|
Grant of Options to Mark Rowlands
|
56,315,675
|
|
|
A Summary of valid and eligible proxy votes received:
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
Result
|
(26.4%)
|
293,997,177
|
(73.6%)
|
-
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(26.4%)
|
293,997,177
|
(73.6%)
|
-
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(26.4%)
|
293,997,177
|
(73.6%)
|
-
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(26.4%)
|
293,997,177
|
(73.6%)
|
-
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(26.4%)
|
293,997,177
|
(73.6%)
|
-
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(26.4%)
|
293,997,177
|
(73.6%)
|
-
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(26.4%)
|
293,997,177
|
(73.6%)
|
-
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(16.1%)
|
292,960,830
|
(83.9%)
|
50,284,211
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(26.0%)
|
292,960,830
|
(74.0%)
|
3,506,347
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
(16.1%)
|
292,960,830
|
(83.9%)
|
50,284,212
|
Motion failed on a poll
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
Undirected
|
No.
|
Resolution
|
Hld*
|
Votes
|
Hld*
|
Votes
|
Hld*
|
Votes
|
Hld*
|
Votes
|
1
|
Removal of Andrew Dutton as a Director
|
32
|
104,745,423
|
69
|
293,997,177
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
2
|
Removal of Pamela Cass as a Director
|
32
|
104,745,423
|
69
|
293,997,177
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
3
|
Removal of Alec Bashinsky as a Director
|
32
|
104,745,423
|
69
|
293,997,177
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
4
|
Removal of Jennifer Maritz as a Director
|
32
|
104,745,423
|
69
|
293,997,177
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
5
|
Election of Lindsay Rowlands as a Directo
|
32
|
104,745,423
|
69
|
293,997,177
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
6
|
Election of Angus Washington as a Directo
|
32
|
104,745,423
|
69
|
293,997,177
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
7
|
Election of Mark Rowlands as a Director
|
32
|
104,745,423
|
69
|
293,997,177
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
8
|
Grant of Options to Lindsay Rowlands
|
29
|
55,497,559
|
66
|
292,960,830
|
6
|
50,284,211
|
-
|
-
|
|
9
|
Grant of Options to Angus Washington
|
31
|
102,275,423
|
66
|
292,960,830
|
4
|
3,506,347
|
-
|
-
|
|
10
|
Grant of Options to Mark Rowlands
|
30
|
55,497,558
|
66
|
292,960,830
|
5
|
50,284,212
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
* Hld = number of holders submitting proxies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company would like to thank all shareholders that attended the meeting.
Michael Bermeister
Company Secretary
|
Nvoi Limited
|
6 Middlemiss Street
|
Phone: 1300 687 179
|
Lavender Bay
|
ABN: 29 107 371 497
|
NSW 2060
Disclaimer
Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 23:10:05 UTC
|
|