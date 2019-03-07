Nvoi : Rights Offer Letter to Eligible Shareholders

8 March 2019

Dear Shareholder

Notification of underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue

On 8 March 2019, Nvoi Limited (Company) announced a non-renounceable entitlement issue of fully paid ordinary shares (Entitlement Offer). An offer document setting out the terms and conditions of the Entitlement Offer was lodged with ASX Limited (ASX) on 8 March 2019 (Offer Document) and will be sent to all eligible shareholders together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form on 18 March 2019.

This letter gives shareholders brief details of the Entitlement Offer, certain information required under the ASX Listing Rules, proposed use of funds and the important dates of the Entitlement Offer. The Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable which means that rights cannot be traded or sold.

The new shares to be issued pursuant to the Entitlement Offer will rank equally with the Company's existing fully paid ordinary shares.

The Entitlement Offer is only open to eligible shareholders, being shareholders whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand at 7pm (AEST) on 8 April 2019.

The Company has determined that it would be unreasonable to make offers under the Entitlement Offer to all shareholders with addresses outside of Australia or New Zealand (Ineligible Shareholders) having regard to the Company's current shareholding and the costs of complying with legal and regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions. Accordingly, the Entitlement Offer is not being extended to Ineligible Shareholders. Any entitlements to such shares will lapse and the relevant shares will form part of the additional shares and shortfall under the Entitlement Offer.

Actions required by Eligible Shareholders

To take up all of your rights to subscribe for shares pursuant to the Offer Document (Entitlement), you must ensure that your application money for your Entitlement is received by the share registry Computershare no later than 7pm (AEST) on 8 April 2019, as outlined in your personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form.

If you only wish to accept part of your Entitlement, you must ensure that your application money for the Entitlements you wish to take up is received by the share registry Security Transfer Australia no later than 7pm (AEST) on 8 April 2019, as outlined in your personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form.

Eligible Shareholders will not be given the opportunity to apply for additional share above their Entitlement (Top-Up Shares).

You are not obliged to take up your Entitlement. However, if you do not take up your Entitlement, your existing interest in the Company will be diluted.

If you hold shares in the Company as nominee or custodian of an Ineligible Shareholder(s), the Company requests you not to:

a) send any Offer Document to Ineligible Shareholders; and

b) submit any Entitlement or Acceptance Form for the Entitlement Offer or otherwise purchase shares under the Offer Document on behalf of any such Ineligible Shareholder.

Funds raised under the Entitlement Offer may be used to pay the costs of the issue, ongoing development of the Company's assets and for working capital requirements.

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060

Details of the Entitlement Offer are as follows:

Type of issue Pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) of 1 Share for each 1 Share held. Issue Price $0.003 (0.3 cents) per Share Number of Shares to Up to 518,688,272 Shares be issued Amount to be raised Up to $1,556,065 before costs Rights trading Rights cannot be traded or sold. Top-Up Shares Not available Shortfall The Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with Diamond Capital Partners Pty Ltd ACN 147 807 672 (Diamond Capital) under which Diamond Capital has agreed to underwrite the Entitlement Offer, subject to terms and conditions which are customary for agreements of this kind. The Company must pay Diamond Capital an underwriting fee of 5% of the underwritten amount. Listing The Company has applied to ASX for quotation of the Shares Key indicative dates*

Announcement of Offer 8 March 2019 Lodgement of cleansing notice, Offer Document and 8 March 2019 Appendix 3B with ASX Notice sent to shareholders 8 March 2019 Ex Date 12 March 2019 Record Date for determining entitlements 13 March 2019 Offer Document despatched to eligible shareholders 18 March 2019 Closing Date 8 April 2019 Securities quoted on a deferred settlement basis 9 April 2019 ASX notified of under subscriptions 11 April 2019 Issue date 15 April 2019 Share Trading Date 16 April 2019

*The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Subject to the ASX Listing Rules, the directors of the Company reserve the right to vary these dates, including the Closing Date, without notice. The directors may extend the period of the Entitlement Offer or bring forward the Closing Date at their discretion.

Full details of the terms and conditions of the Entitlement Offer are contained in the Offer Document which is available on the ASX websitewww.asx.com.auby searching under the ASX Code "NVO."

Yours faithfully

Jennifer Maritz

CEO and Executive Director

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060