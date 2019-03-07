Nvoi : Rights Offer Letter to Ineligible Shareholders

8 March 2019

Dear Shareholder

Notification of underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue - ineligible to participate

On 8 March 2019, Nvoi Limited (Company) announced a non-renounceable entitlement issue of fully paid ordinary shares (Entitlement Offer). An offer document setting out the terms and conditions of the Entitlement Offer was lodged with ASX Limited (ASX) on 8 March 2019 (Offer Document) and will be sent to all eligible shareholders together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form on 18 March 2019.

The Company has determined that it would be unreasonable to make offers under the Entitlement Offer to all shareholders with addresses outside of Australia or New Zealand (Ineligible Shareholders) having regard to the Company's current shareholding and the costs of complying with legal and regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions.

Accordingly, the Entitlement Offer is not being extended to Ineligible Shareholders. Any entitlements to such shares will lapse and the relevant shares will form part of the shortfall under the Entitlement Offer.

The Company has determined that you are an Ineligible Shareholder given that you reside outside of Australia and New Zealand. This letter constitutes the notice that the Company is required to give each Ineligible Shareholder under ASX Listing Rule 7.7.1(b).

Full details of the terms and conditions of the Entitlement Offer are contained in the Offer Document which is available on the ASX websitewww.asx.com.auby searching under the ASX Code "NVO."

Yours faithfully

Jennifer Maritz

CEO and Executive Director

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060