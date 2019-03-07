Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nvoi : Rights Offer Letter to Ineligible Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:14pm EST

8 March 2019

Dear Shareholder

Notification of underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue - ineligible to participate

On 8 March 2019, Nvoi Limited (Company) announced a non-renounceable entitlement issue of fully paid ordinary shares (Entitlement Offer). An offer document setting out the terms and conditions of the Entitlement Offer was lodged with ASX Limited (ASX) on 8 March 2019 (Offer Document) and will be sent to all eligible shareholders together with a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form on 18 March 2019.

The Company has determined that it would be unreasonable to make offers under the Entitlement Offer to all shareholders with addresses outside of Australia or New Zealand (Ineligible Shareholders) having regard to the Company's current shareholding and the costs of complying with legal and regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions.

Accordingly, the Entitlement Offer is not being extended to Ineligible Shareholders. Any entitlements to such shares will lapse and the relevant shares will form part of the shortfall under the Entitlement Offer.

The Company has determined that you are an Ineligible Shareholder given that you reside outside of Australia and New Zealand. This letter constitutes the notice that the Company is required to give each Ineligible Shareholder under ASX Listing Rule 7.7.1(b).

Full details of the terms and conditions of the Entitlement Offer are contained in the Offer Document which is available on the ASX websitewww.asx.com.auby searching under the ASX Code "NVO."

Yours faithfully

Jennifer Maritz

CEO and Executive Director

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pAVEO Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AVEO
PR
06:48pPLATEAU ENERGY METALS : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
06:48pWX LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. - WX
PR
06:47pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Confirms Filing of Its 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents
PR
06:46pEra Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Joint Venture
GL
06:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Losses on Investment in Vale S.A. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VALE
GL
06:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zayo Issues Statement in Response to Starboard's Letter
PU
06:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI  
GL
06:43pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
BU
06:42pKHC LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
2Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces the Declaration of Monthly Distributions of $0.106 and Approval o..
3COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CEO Matt Comyn opening remarks to the Standi..
4ERA GROUP INC : Era Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Jo..
5SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.