Nvoi : Rights Offer Letter to Option Holders

8 March 2019

Dear Optionholder

Notification of underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue

Nvoi Limited (Company) has announced to ASX Limited (ASX) a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue on the basis of one (1) fully paid ordinary shares for one (1) ordinary shares held by Shareholders registered at 7.00pm (AEST) on 13 March 2019 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.003 (0.3 cents) (Rights Issue).

The Rights Issue will be offered to shareholders registered on the Record Date with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholder).

Under the terms of the options you currently hold, there is no entitlement to participate in the Rights Issue, unless you exercise your options and are entered onto the register as an Eligible Shareholder on or before the Record Date. The purpose of this letter is to give you that notice in order to permit you to participate in the Rights Issue, should you wish to do so.

If you wish to participate in the Rights Issue (in respect of your options), you will need to exercise all or part of your options in accordance with their terms at least 1 day prior to 13 March 2019.

Pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the Company is not required, and consequently, will not issue a prospectus or other disclosure document for the Rights Issue. However, an offer document has been lodged with ASX and is available on the ASX website atwww.asx.com.au. The offer document will be dispatched to shareholders of the Company registered on the share register on the Record Date on 13 March 2019 and who have their registered address in Australia or New Zealand.

If you do not wish to participate in the Rights Issue (in respect of your options) you do not need to take any action. Before deciding whether to exercise all or any of your options, you should consider the offer document. If in any doubt, you should consult with your professional advisor.

Should you have any queries in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact the Company.

Yours faithfully

Jennifer Maritz

CEO and Executive Director

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060