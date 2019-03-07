Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nvoi : Rights Offer Letter to Option Holders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:14pm EST

8 March 2019

Dear Optionholder

Notification of underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue

Nvoi Limited (Company) has announced to ASX Limited (ASX) a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue on the basis of one (1) fully paid ordinary shares for one (1) ordinary shares held by Shareholders registered at 7.00pm (AEST) on 13 March 2019 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.003 (0.3 cents) (Rights Issue).

The Rights Issue will be offered to shareholders registered on the Record Date with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholder).

Under the terms of the options you currently hold, there is no entitlement to participate in the Rights Issue, unless you exercise your options and are entered onto the register as an Eligible Shareholder on or before the Record Date. The purpose of this letter is to give you that notice in order to permit you to participate in the Rights Issue, should you wish to do so.

If you wish to participate in the Rights Issue (in respect of your options), you will need to exercise all or part of your options in accordance with their terms at least 1 day prior to 13 March 2019.

Pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the Company is not required, and consequently, will not issue a prospectus or other disclosure document for the Rights Issue. However, an offer document has been lodged with ASX and is available on the ASX website atwww.asx.com.au. The offer document will be dispatched to shareholders of the Company registered on the share register on the Record Date on 13 March 2019 and who have their registered address in Australia or New Zealand.

If you do not wish to participate in the Rights Issue (in respect of your options) you do not need to take any action. Before deciding whether to exercise all or any of your options, you should consider the offer document. If in any doubt, you should consult with your professional advisor.

Should you have any queries in relation to this matter, please do not hesitate to contact the Company.

Yours faithfully

Jennifer Maritz

CEO and Executive Director

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 23:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49pAVEO Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AVEO
PR
06:48pPLATEAU ENERGY METALS : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
06:48pWX LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. - WX
PR
06:47pOBSIDIAN ENERGY : Confirms Filing of Its 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents
PR
06:46pEra Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Joint Venture
GL
06:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Losses on Investment in Vale S.A. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VALE
GL
06:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zayo Issues Statement in Response to Starboard's Letter
PU
06:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI  
GL
06:43pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
BU
06:42pKHC LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
2Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces the Declaration of Monthly Distributions of $0.106 and Approval o..
3COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CEO Matt Comyn opening remarks to the Standi..
4ERA GROUP INC : Era Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Jo..
5SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.