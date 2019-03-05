Log in
Nvoi : Trading Halt

03/05/2019 | 05:59pm EST

Market Announcement

6 March 2019

Nvoi Limited (ASX: NVO) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Nvoi Limited ('NVO') will be placed in trading halt at the request of NVO, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 8 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

6 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

6 March 2019

Penelope Reid ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park 152-158 St. George's Terrace PERTH. WA. 6000

Dear Penelope,

Request for Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Nvoi Limited (Company) requests a trading halt on its securities, effective immediately.

The trading halt is requested pending the release of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.

The trading halt is sought until the earlier of:

  • - The expiry of the period ending on the commencement of normal trading on the second trading day following the effective date of the trading halt, being 8 March 2019; or

  • - The release by the Company of an announcement regarding the capital raising.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfully

Michael Bermeister Company Secretary

Nvoi Limited

6 Middlemiss Street

ABN: 29 107 371 497

Lavender Bay

NSW 2060

Disclaimer

Nvoi Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 22:59:06 UTC
