Nyetimber Re-Launches in Japan with TY Creation as Exclusive Importer and Distributor

11/25/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Leading English Sparkling Wine producer Nyetimber has re-entered the Japanese market with the appointment of TY Creation as its exclusive importer and distributor, continuing the producer’s expansion into key Asian wine markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005876/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Nyetimber’s range of world-class sparkling wines and the partnership with TY Creation were celebrated on the 19th of November 2019 at the British Embassy in Tokyo, Japan’s oldest foreign embassy, in the presence of Dr David Ellis.

During the same week, exclusive dinners and tastings for press and trade were held at prestigious venues including The Park Hyatt Tokyo, The Tokyo American Club and Lagunaveil Premier in Osaka. Consumers will also be able to re-discover Nyetimber at Takashimaya department stores in major Japanese cities from the middle of November.

Eric Heerema, Owner & CEO of Nyetimber, comments; “We are excited to partner with TY Creation to re-enter the Japanese market and bring Nyetimber’s world-renowned sparkling wines to the discerning consumers and knowledgeable wine professionals in Japan. The market is an attractive one for Nyetimber, not only because our wines pair elegantly with many Japanese dishes, but also due to the longstanding desirability which luxury British brands enjoy there, as well as the level of consumer appreciation for the finest products. We look forward to working with TY Creation to lead the growth in awareness of both Nyetimber and English Sparkling Wine.”

A boutique importer and distributor, TY Creation service fine-dining restaurants, five-star hotels and luxury department stores across Japan and will be working closely with Nyetimber to access Japan’s sophisticated sparkling wine consumers and take advantage of being one of the few English Sparkling Wines actively promoted in the market.

Mr Seiichi Mitani, Owner & CEO of TY Creation Inc., comments; “It is a great honor to be appointed as Nyetimber’s sole partner in Japan and our team is excited to introduce their finest cuvees to wine lovers across Japan. We fully believe that Nyetimber’s firm philosophy in both wine making and brand building will lead to great success in Japan and all over the world, and we are looking forward to playing a part in contributing to the brand’s international prosperity.”

For over 30 years, Nyetimber has had a single aim: crafting exceptional English sparkling wine that rivals the very best in the world. A true pioneer, Nyetimber was the first producer of English sparkling wine to exclusively grow the three celebrated grape varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Since Owner & CEO Eric Heerema acquired Nyetimber in 2006, the producer has grown in scale, production and renown, and remains unwavering in its commitment to perfection, giving Nyetimber’s wines an impeccable reputation both in the UK and internationally. The brand is the leading name in the rapidly growing English Sparkling Wine industry and is now available in 20 countries worldwide.

About Nyetimber:

For over 30 years, Nyetimber has had a single aim: crafting exceptional English sparkling wine that rivals the very best in the world. A true pioneer, Nyetimber was the first producer of English sparkling wine to exclusively grow the three celebrated grape varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. Regarded as England’s finest sparkling wine, Nyetimber is made from one hundred percent estate-grown grapes from vineyards spanning the South of England. Owner and Chief Executive Eric Heerema works together with Head Winemaker Cherie Spriggs and Winemaker Brad Greatrix to produce wine of extraordinary elegance and quality.

Recent Awards:

• Nyetimber Classic Cuvee 2009 wins the English Classic Blend Trophy and the English Sparkling Trophy at the International Wine Challenge 2019
• Cherie Spriggs wins Sparkling Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine Challenge 2018
• Blanc de Blancs 2010 wins the English Sparkling Blanc de Blancs Trophy at the International Wine Challenge 2018
• Classic Cuvee 2009 Jeroboam wins Best English Sparkling Wine Trophy at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2017

Discover more at nyetimber.com

Instagram: @nyetimber / Twitter: @Nyetimber / Facebook: Nyetimber Wines

#Nyetimber #PerfectlyBritish


© Business Wire 2019
