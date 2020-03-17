Nylas : Announces Acquisition of June.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas , a leading provider of universal communications APIs for developers, today announced the acquisition of June.ai , a privately held technology company based in New York City.

June.ai develops AI-powered productivity tools that perform autonomous tasks such as organizing messages, surfacing attachments, automating responses, and highlighting important interactions across user's inboxes.

Gleb Polyakov, CEO and Co-Founder of Nylas, says, "At Nylas, our mission is to make it easy for any company to build robust productivity features into their application. Integrating June.ai's core technology with Nylas' universal connectivity and omnichannel data extraction capabilities will enable developers to create sophisticated workflow automation within mobile and web applications faster than ever before."

Allie Sutton, CEO and Founder of June.ai, says, "Our team is incredibly excited to join Nylas. The combination of our unique technologies will allow developers to smartly utilize the rich data that exists in their customers' inboxes in a secure, reliable, and scalable way."

This announcement comes after the release of Nylas Scheduler , an all-in-one calendaring solution that allows companies to quickly embed robust scheduling features into their products.

About Nylas

Nylas is a pioneer and leading provider of universal communications APIs that allow developers to quickly connect their applications to every email, calendar, or contacts provider in the world. Over 26,000 developers around the globe use the Nylas communications platform to handle over 1 billion API requests per day to providers such as Gmail, Microsoft Exchange, Outlook.com, Yahoo! and more.

Nylas was founded in 2013 and has raised over $30M to date from Spark Capital, 8VC, Slack, Data Collective, Fuel Capital, SV Angel and more. Nylas customers span from large enterprises such as Hyundai, Fox News Corp, Hubspot and Move.com to high-growth start-ups like Dialpad, Pipedrive, Lexicata, and Sparkpost. Learn more at www.nylas.com .

