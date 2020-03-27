Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nylas : Announces Free Scheduling Solution for Healthcare Providers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas, a leading provider of universal communications APIs for developers, today announced that it is offering its popular scheduling solution free to any healthcare provider administering services to coronavirus patients.

"With administrative work consuming approximately 16% of a physician's working time, Nylas aims to help healthcare providers around the world increase the efficiency of scheduling resources and services in response to the global COVID-19 crisis," says Gleb Polyakov, CEO and Co-Founder of Nylas. "We estimate that we can eliminate up to 9 hours of administrative tasks per week per physician with the Nylas Scheduler."

Nylas Scheduler enables developers to quickly deploy an all-in-one scheduling solution on any website or application. Providers can then use the Nylas Scheduler to allow patients to easily schedule interactions with physicians and help supporting staff automate administrative tasks.

 Nylas' goal is to remove inefficiencies in important administrative tasks to improve communication and coordination between providers and patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Nylas Scheduler, patients will be able to book doctor's visits without having to speak with a receptionist. Administrative staff can automatically route patient questions to physicians based upon availability and streamline the scheduling of resources such as examination rooms and medical devices.

The Nylas Scheduler is HIPAA-ready and works across all calendar service providers such as Google and Microsoft to provide universal coverage of important features and ease-of-use for patients, physicians, and administrators. 

You can find more information here about Nylas' efforts to help combat the global coronavirus crisis here.

About Nylas
Nylas is a pioneer and leading provider of universal communications APIs that allow developers to quickly connect their applications to every email, calendar, or contacts provider in the world. Over 26,000 developers around the globe use the Nylas communications platform to handle over 1 billion API requests per day to providers such as Gmail, Microsoft Exchange, Outlook.com, Yahoo! and more. 

Nylas was founded in 2013  and has raised over $30M to date from Spark Capital, 8VC, Slack, Data Collective, Fuel Capital, SV Angel and more. Nylas customers span from large enterprises such as Hyundai, Fox News Corp, Hubspot and Move.com to high-growth start-ups like Dialpad, Pipedrive, Lexicata, and Sparkpost. Learn more at www.nylas.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nylas-announces-free-scheduling-solution-for-healthcare-providers-301030774.html

SOURCE Nylas


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pPEAB PUBL : acquisition of YIT's Nordic paving and mineral aggregates business is approved by the EU Commission
AQ
12:51pYIT : The European Commission approves the sale of YIT's Nordic paving and mineral aggregates businesses to Peab
AQ
12:50pPRESS RELEASE : Schindler results adversely impacted by COVID-19
TE
12:49pIDEANOMICS : ' MEG announces the Formation of Business Entities to Capitalize on China's RMB24 trillion (USD3.4 trillion) "New Infrastructure" Investments
PR
12:48pTUI : receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of  1.8 billion
PU
12:48pTUPPERWARE BRANDS : 4Q 2019 Earnings Release
PU
12:46pWESTERN UNION : tests remote home-based service to complete money transfers
AQ
12:46pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish business presses Erdogan to beef up COVID-19 economic support and consider strict lockdown
AQ
12:46pCOVID-19 Leads To Downgrades Of BMW And Daimler; Outlook On VW Now Negative
AQ
12:46pSOUTHERN : Containment vessel top placed for Vogtle Unit 4
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group