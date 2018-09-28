Log in
Nynas : The Right Formula for a Career in the Chemical Industry

09/28/2018 | 05:22pm CEST

Nynas oils are used in many chemical applications, from printing inks to rubber and adhesives, and these can be found in all areas of our lives. Indeed, the chemical industry is critical to the future of Sweden, both as a key export area, and as a dynamic field using the latest technology to create a more sustainable, efficient, and safer society.

The next generation of potential employees are highly educated, have grown up using technology, and can bring vibrancy and freshness to an organisation. As a company aiming to drive social and environmental change, Nynas is striving to attract top talent to the chemical industry, by spreading the news about the interesting opportunities and challenges that can be found in this sector.

This is why we have collaborated with Kemikarriär, a site aiming to inspire talented young people, teachers, and career counsellors, by outlining the different paths available into education and employment within the chemical industry.

Cyril Thébault, Refinery Manager Nynäshamn, is interviewed by Kemikarriär and explains that Nynas represents 'a global adventure.' Given the presence of our sales offices, depots, and refineries on all continents, 'there are opportunities to work with colleagues around the world.'

This point is underlined by Production Engineering Manager Karl-Oskar Lidström, who discusses his exciting work assignments in Houston and Harburg. Karl-Oskar also advises why Nynas is looking for future employees from the chemical sector to join our team: we want to run our refinery units safely, producing as much product as possible, while meeting our quality and environmental responsibilities.

Can you help us do it? Find out more about what it's like to work for Nynas in our Career section and visit kemikarriar.se to hear more from Cyril, Karl-Oskar, and Process Engineer Camilla Chavez.

Disclaimer

Nynas AB published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:21:11 UTC
