Nynas : Two decades in the Americas

05/28/2019 | 09:34am EDT

The company's first sales office opened in Brazil in 1998, followed by Canada, Mexico, Argentina and the USA.

Initially, the focus was on the electrical industry, where Nynas is a key partner to the major OEMs. Continuous expansion saw the company establish itself in the lubricant, chemical and tyre segments, leading the regional transition from aromatic extracts to safer tyre oils.

Currently, Nynas operates six sales offices in North and South America, with nine strategically located depots.

'Specialisation, local presence and a personal approach coupled with a high degree of technical knowledge are all proven strengths which we will continue developing in the Americas' notes Ana Cura, Nynas Regional Director.

Disclaimer

Nynas AB published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:33:06 UTC
