Nynas : launches metalworking and lubricants base oil compliant with FDA regulations

'NYNAS® S 3B is a highly refined base oils that meets FDA B requirements, which defines the requirements of the food packaging industry, with virtually no aromatic content and no odour and with a flash point well above 100°C,' says Dr. Gaia Franzolin, Nynas Global Marketing Manager Naphthenics.

With NYNAS® 3B, Nynas has listened to its customers and developed a product that further expands the choice of low viscosity base oils that we supply in demanding applications such as aerospace and low-temperature hydraulics.

'It is a base oil designed for applications where a high flash point and narrow boiling point ranges are important for safety and performance,' adds Professor Thomas Norrby, Senior Specialist Lubricants at Nynas. 'NYNAS® S 3B will find its place in industrial applications including aluminium cold rolling, thin sheet stamping and some forming, for example in the can industry.'

The higher flash point combined with very good solvency also makes NYNAS® S3 B useful in metal removal applications like grinding, honing and lapping. Other applications may be found in low-viscosity industrial lubricants, including spindle oils.

NYNAS®3B offers several advantages over paraffinic oils, such as excellent low-temperature properties and superior solvency. The product can be blended with all other types of base oils to reduce viscosity and improve solvency of the blends.

'Remaining committed to providing consistent and high-quality specialty naphthenic oils worldwide, we are making NYNAS®S 3B available on a global basis through our supply and distribution network,' concludes Dr. Franzolin.