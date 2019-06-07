Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nynas : launches metalworking and lubricants base oil compliant with FDA regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 07:13am EDT

'NYNAS® S 3B is a highly refined base oils that meets FDA B requirements, which defines the requirements of the food packaging industry, with virtually no aromatic content and no odour and with a flash point well above 100°C,' says Dr. Gaia Franzolin, Nynas Global Marketing Manager Naphthenics.

With NYNAS® 3B, Nynas has listened to its customers and developed a product that further expands the choice of low viscosity base oils that we supply in demanding applications such as aerospace and low-temperature hydraulics.

'It is a base oil designed for applications where a high flash point and narrow boiling point ranges are important for safety and performance,' adds Professor Thomas Norrby, Senior Specialist Lubricants at Nynas. 'NYNAS® S 3B will find its place in industrial applications including aluminium cold rolling, thin sheet stamping and some forming, for example in the can industry.'

The higher flash point combined with very good solvency also makes NYNAS® S3 B useful in metal removal applications like grinding, honing and lapping. Other applications may be found in low-viscosity industrial lubricants, including spindle oils.

NYNAS®3B offers several advantages over paraffinic oils, such as excellent low-temperature properties and superior solvency. The product can be blended with all other types of base oils to reduce viscosity and improve solvency of the blends.

'Remaining committed to providing consistent and high-quality specialty naphthenic oils worldwide, we are making NYNAS®S 3B available on a global basis through our supply and distribution network,' concludes Dr. Franzolin.

Disclaimer

Nynas AB published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 11:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Meets With G20 Partners to Build a Global Economy That Works for Everyone
PU
07:33aUNV UNITED NATIONS VOLUNTEERS : President of the Executive Board calls UNV ‘the jewel of the UN'
PU
07:22aSouth African Airways requests urgent state funding as it appoints interim CEO
RE
07:17aSTOXX 600 : Stocks target best week since April on rate-cut hopes; U.S. jobs data awaits
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13aNYNAS : launches metalworking and lubricants base oil compliant with FDA regulations
PU
07:06aStocks target best week since April on rate-cut hopes; U.S. jobs data awaits
RE
07:05aMELANIA : The Cyberwoman’  The First Sketch Show inspired by the First Lady
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
2BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About