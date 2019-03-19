Log in
O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo Returns to Toronto as Canada's Premier Cannabis Industry Event

03/19/2019 | 09:36am EDT

TORONTO, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – More than 7,500 cannabis industry players from around world are expected to gather in Toronto, Canada, as the O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo marks its return to this dynamic metropolis hugging the shores of Lake Ontario. The 3-day event will be held April 25-27 at The International Centre, which offers outstanding trade and consumer show exhibition facilities and is located just minutes from the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo features a full spectrum of cannabis-related industry panel discussions covering a wide range of timely cannabis topics, more than 400 exhibitor booths, and B2B networking opportunities to explore options and foster connections in the rapidly evolving space.

To learn more and register, visit https://ocannabiz.com.

Voted the No. 1 Cannabis Event in Canada by High Canada Magazine, O’Cannabiz is known for its ability to showcase and promote the people, businesses and brands that are making a difference as cannabis continues its path toward global acceptance. Many of these visionaries will be celebrated during the first ever O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala, slated for the evening of April 25 at the majestic Casa Loma castle located in midtown Toronto.

Conference topics will highlight policy and regulations; marketing, advertising and branding; growing and cultivation; health and wellness; cannabis science; managing your cannabiz; high finance; emerging topics; and alternative consumption methods. Sessions also include exploring cannabis for animals, for use in relationships, as a beauty boost and for inspired cooks in the kitchen.

Keynote speakers include actor, musician, writer, comedian, TV and radio host Henry Rollins; Krishna Andavolu, host and executive producer of Weediquette, Vice Media; Jacqui Childs, social media influencer; Steve Deangelo, co-founder and president of Arcview Group; actress Ricki Lake, “Weed the People” documentary; and actor, former TV personality Montel Williams, who has been a medical cannabis advocate for nearly two decades due to his personal battle with multiple sclerosis. Williams is back by popular demand as a featured speaker during the “Cannabis Meets Healthcare” segment of the O’Cannabiz conference.

Following a day of panel discussions and expo exhibits, attendees can cut loose at a variety of after-hours events including a cocktail party prior to the O’Cannabiz gala awards, a happy hour cocktail mixer featuring The Village People, a VIP after party at Twenty7 featuring 5X Canadian Junio Awards Winner Reggae star Exco Levi, and a cocktail and networking hour on the final night of the conference.

About O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo

The O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo, voted the No. 1 cannabis event in Canada by High Canada magazine, is the premiere cannabis industry event on the calendar in Canada. Combining business, investors, healthcare, and consumer features, the 3rd annual show is a must-attend event for the entire cannabis market. Cannabis in any form is not available at this show. You must be 19+ to attend.

The producers of O’Cannabiz have decades of experience producing national profile events and creating global connections between business communities in the arts, broadcasting, media and technology. They have organized trade summit initiatives with governments around the world and have worked closely with sponsors in all levels of Canadian government.

To learn more about the O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo, including how to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or reserve a booth, visit: https://ocannabiz.com/

Connect on social media via Twitter: https://twitter.com/OCannabiz

Main Contact:

Eric Vengroff
Toronto, Canada
www.OCannabiz.com
905.858.3298
Info@OCannabiz.com

Media Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)
Denver, Colorado 
www.CannabisNewsWire.com
303.498.7722 Office
Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is an official distribution partner of the O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo.

Ocannabiz-canada-logo.png


