O'Charley's Restaurants Remain Open Providing Curbside and To-go Services in Compliance With Government Mandates

03/16/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states, remains open in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky to provide curbside, takeout and delivery options in compliance with the mandates by those states to restrict services. As explained by the Ohio Governor, these drastic decisions by state authorities are designed to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“While compliance with the mandates will undoubtedly have a negative impact on our business, our primary concern right now is the health and safety of our customers, team members and the communities we are blessed to serve. We are grateful to be able to continue serving our amazing, crave-able food for eating at home or wherever folks might be,” said Craig Barber, O’Charley’s President and CEO.

All O’Charley’s Restaurants in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky will close in accordance with the mandates to no longer offer in-store dining. Customers are able to order online at www.ocharleys.com/to-go and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car at the curb.

Knowing families need affordable options for eating, O’Charley’s is pleased to announce new family-style meals designed specifically for off-premise consumption. Seven different Family Meal Deals are available – each serving up to six people with entrees, our delicious rolls and family-style sized salads or sides – all for just $29.99.

“What we are going through right now is unprecedented and is going to have a substantial impact on families and communities across the country,” said Barber. “We created these new affordable options for feeding whole families in furtherance of our commitment to the communities we serve. We will continue to offer our traditional individual entrée options that are also available of off-premise dining.”

“We are committed to ensure the O’Charley’s brand does our part in preventing the spread of this disease,” Barber continued. “We are actively monitoring the quickly evolving situation while also following all CDC guidelines regarding sanitation along with team member hygiene and are prepared to take further action as needed. We look forward to reopening our restaurants to our valued customers as soon as possible. In the meantime, we are excited to be able to serve freshly made meals to our customers through our to-go option.”

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
