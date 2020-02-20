Log in
O'Halleran Sends Letter to EPA Administrator Urging Prioritization of Uranium Mine Cleanup

02/20/2020 | 05:19pm EST

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK-Today, following recent reports that former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9 Administrator Mike Stoker was let go 'for severe neglect and incompetent administration of his duties', Congressman Tom O'Halleran (AZ-01) sent a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler requesting information on the agency's plans to address uranium mine cleanup and remediation efforts during this period of staff turnover.

'For far too long, abandoned uranium mine sites have been poisoning the people, water, and land of the Navajo Nation. I am deeply concerned by recent reports that Mr. Stoker was dismissed for neglecting the gravity his position held, especially in respect to these toxic sites that were placed under his jurisdiction,' said O'Halleran. 'I will continue to perform close oversight of the EPA to ensure the agency is held accountable and is adequately addressing the critical cleanup and remediation of uranium mine sites on the Navajo Nation.'

In the letter, O'Halleran requests answers to the following questions:

  1. Was the development of the forthcoming interagency ten-year plan for the cleanup of Navajo Abandoned Uranium Mines (Navajo AUM) impacted by the decisions, actions, and/or omissions of Mr. Stoker during his time as Administrator?
  2. During the period in which Mr. Stoker served as the Administrator for Region 9, did he fail to make decisions that impacted the pace of cleaning up over 500 abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation?
  3. Was the EPA unresponsive to any requests for information and/or consultation by the Navajo Nation or the Navajo Nation EPA during Mr. Stoker's tenure?

View the full letter, here.

The EPA's Region 9 Territory covers Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and 148 federally recognized sovereign tribes. O'Halleran has pushed tirelessly for uranium mine cleanup funding and attention on the Navajo Nation and throughout the Southwest and has sent many letters to the EPA to perform due oversight.

###

Disclaimer

Tom O'Halleran published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:17:12 UTC
