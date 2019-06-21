O&R: Greenwood Lake Gas Main Replacement Work to Begin June 26

The project is expected to take about 90 days to complete and represents an O&R investment of approximately $1.25 million in the neighborhood's natural gas infrastructure to strengthen and improve the reliability of the natural gas system in the village.

The project requires trenching approximately 4,100 feet along Church Street, Court Avenue, Grove Avenue, Laurel Avenue, Maple Street, Murray Road, Myrtle Avenue, Waterstone Road and Windermere Avenue.

O&R's contractor, Colonelli Brothers, Inc., will install new plastic gas main to replace the aging gas main in that trench. The project also will replace individual gas service pipes that connect 75 separate buildings throughout the project area to the main.

Installing those individual service pipes will require interrupting gas service to those customers as their services are connected to the new main. The customers will be notified in advance and scheduled for individual gas outages as needed.

Orange & Rockland has held a preconstruction meeting with village officials to review the project's plans and obtain approvals.

The contractor crews will be performing the work between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Traffic control flaggers, cones and signs will be fully deployed for workplace safety. No work will be performed on this project during the Independence Day holiday weekend July 4 through July 7.

