Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

O'Reilly : Acquires Katacoda, Bringing Real On-Demand Server Environments to More Than 2.5 Million Users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Introduction of interactive learning environments and sandboxes enables users to learn new technologies hands-on, in real-world environments

KubeCon--O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced it has acquired Katacoda, an interactive technology platform that enables hands-on learning. With the acquisition, O’Reilly is integrating interactive learning scenarios and sandboxes into its online learning solution to help its users master new technologies. Users can learn in real environments with the actual tools they would work with in production, right in their web browser. The initial set of interactive learning scenarios is available today with more exclusive scenarios being introduced to O’Reilly’s 2.5 million online learning users in the coming weeks.

Interactive scenarios grant instant access to real, sandboxed environments running in the cloud, with nothing to install or configure. Nearly 100 new interactive browser-based scenarios provide developers with real-world use cases and expert guidance so they can gain the practical experience needed to quickly apply their learning to their work. Environments are preconfigured, enabling users to experiment and practice quickly without any additional setup or risks to existing systems. Katacoda’s offering will enable O’Reilly users to experiment with the technologies fueling innovation today.

“We see a huge opportunity to combine O’Reilly’s editorial approach and expert-driven content development with Katacoda’s ability to enable hands-on learning in real environments to quickly enable developers to build the necessary skills and help close today’s widening skills gap,” said O’Reilly president Laura Baldwin. “By mixing our best-of-breed content with their internal documentation, we’re unlocking an entirely new way for organizations to teach their staff the technologies that drive digital innovation.”

“Learning how to use Kubernetes, OpenShift, or Docker is a challenge to developers because it requires first learning how to set up these complex environments,“ said Ben Hall, vice president of interactivity at O’Reilly and founder of Katacoda. “With preconfigured scenarios and live coding environments now in O’Reilly online learning, you don’t need to be an expert to start using the software needed to build new skills. Anyone can up-level their skills and solve difficult problems, without the possibility of disrupting systems.”

For more information about O’Reilly interactive learning and to see how it can benefit your organization, please visit https://www.oreilly.com/online-learning/interactive-learning.html.

About O’Reilly
For 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise at O’Reilly conferences and through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning solution, O’Reilly online learning. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pMASTERCARD : Expands Global Network for Urban Co-Development
AQ
12:13pMEDICAL INNOVATION : Saxony and Great Britain expand cooperation in state-of-the-art medical diagnostics; "Medical Innovation & Diagnostics" - Start-ups bring research results into clinical practice rapidly
AQ
12:13pHONDA MOTOR : Two people charged after allegedly driving through collision scene in Sudbury, Ont.
AQ
12:13pEXPEDIA : Short-Term Rentals Have Modest Impact on Home Prices, Study Suggests -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:12pRenault could pull out of markets, products in strategy review - interim CEO
RE
12:12pNew Research Reveals Most Consumers Unaware of Financial Data Collection Practices
PR
12:11pFluent Partners with ActiveProspect to Certify Web Leads for TCPA Compliance
GL
12:11pSmith Management Group Hosts Board Member Training Seminar
GL
12:10pINOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Appointment of New Trustee
AQ
12:10pMEDIA ADVISORY : SMART Modular to Highlight Benefits of Persistent Memory use in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems at SC19
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
4Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group