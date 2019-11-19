O'Reilly : Acquires Katacoda, Bringing Real On-Demand Server Environments to More Than 2.5 Million Users

Introduction of interactive learning environments and sandboxes enables users to learn new technologies hands-on, in real-world environments

KubeCon--O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced it has acquired Katacoda, an interactive technology platform that enables hands-on learning. With the acquisition, O’Reilly is integrating interactive learning scenarios and sandboxes into its online learning solution to help its users master new technologies. Users can learn in real environments with the actual tools they would work with in production, right in their web browser. The initial set of interactive learning scenarios is available today with more exclusive scenarios being introduced to O’Reilly’s 2.5 million online learning users in the coming weeks.

Interactive scenarios grant instant access to real, sandboxed environments running in the cloud, with nothing to install or configure. Nearly 100 new interactive browser-based scenarios provide developers with real-world use cases and expert guidance so they can gain the practical experience needed to quickly apply their learning to their work. Environments are preconfigured, enabling users to experiment and practice quickly without any additional setup or risks to existing systems. Katacoda’s offering will enable O’Reilly users to experiment with the technologies fueling innovation today.

“We see a huge opportunity to combine O’Reilly’s editorial approach and expert-driven content development with Katacoda’s ability to enable hands-on learning in real environments to quickly enable developers to build the necessary skills and help close today’s widening skills gap,” said O’Reilly president Laura Baldwin. “By mixing our best-of-breed content with their internal documentation, we’re unlocking an entirely new way for organizations to teach their staff the technologies that drive digital innovation.”

“Learning how to use Kubernetes, OpenShift, or Docker is a challenge to developers because it requires first learning how to set up these complex environments,“ said Ben Hall, vice president of interactivity at O’Reilly and founder of Katacoda. “With preconfigured scenarios and live coding environments now in O’Reilly online learning, you don’t need to be an expert to start using the software needed to build new skills. Anyone can up-level their skills and solve difficult problems, without the possibility of disrupting systems.”

For more information about O’Reilly interactive learning and to see how it can benefit your organization, please visit https://www.oreilly.com/online-learning/interactive-learning.html.

About O’Reilly

For 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise at O’Reilly conferences and through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning solution, O’Reilly online learning. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005183/en/