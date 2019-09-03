O'Reilly : Announces Keynote Speakers and Session Lineup for Strata Data Conference, New York 2019

From Scaling Machine Learning to Building a Reliable Data Foundation for AI, Strata Data Showcases the Latest in Big Data and the Practices and Tools to Apply it Today

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced the lineup of speakers at its upcoming Strata Data Conference, presented with Cloudera, taking place Sept. 23-26 in New York City at the Javits Center.

The Strata Data Conference brings the latest and most important developments in the world of data to an audience of researchers, data scientists, analysts, executives, engineers, developers, innovators and thought leaders. Through keynotes, case studies, in-depth tutorials and best practices, attendees receive expert-led guidance on the tools and technologies needed to make data strategies and projects succeed.

A feature keynote presentation on Sept. 26 titled “AI is not magic. It’s computer science,” from O’Reilly Founder and CEO, Tim O’Reilly and IBM General Manager of Data and Artificial Intelligence, Robert Thomas, is based on a report authored by Thomas titled “The AI Ladder.” The report outlines how a unified and prescriptive approach is critical for the successful implementation of AI within an organization. The full report will be available for download at www.oreilly.com/ideas following the presentation.

Additional sessions and tracks have been assembled by Conference Chairs Ben Lorica, chief data scientist at O'Reilly, Doug Cutting, chief architect at Cloudera and founder of Apache Hadoop, and Alistair Croll, author and entrepreneur, to highlight the most impactful trends in the world of data.

Keynote speakers include:

“We have entered an exciting era in data where organizations are not only embracing opportunities to leverage their data for more informed decision-making, but also becoming aware of the challenges that harnessing this data presents,” said Ben Lorica. “Strata is a chance to learn about the biggest trends in data, and how to successfully apply trusted and tested methods to improve your data strategy today.”

The conference program also includes two days of training courses, tutorials, executive briefings, case studies and technical sessions that cover the fast paced and changing world of data. Running parallel to the conference is the Strata Business Summit, a four-day event that features high-level executive briefings on building future-forward data and AI strategies for the enterprise. On Thursday, Sept. 26, the annual Strata Data Awards winners will be announced during the morning keynote session, recognizing the most innovative data-driven startups, projects and initiatives from conference sponsors and exhibitors. Finalists for the awards will be announced on Sept. 4.

