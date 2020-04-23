O'right : Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Has Got Both Your Health and Beauty Covered

As the Coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to wreak havoc around the world, hand washing has become the key to curbing the spread of the disease. While good old-fashioned soap and water is the most effective way to protect against the virus, alcohol-based hand sanitizers have also become a hot commodity in the face of the pandemic as they are easier to carry in your bags when you’re on the go. However, excessive hand washing may dry out skin, leading to a compromise of the skin barrier and health.

O’right Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Gel, available in 55mL (SR25) and 100mL (SR45), contains 75% food-grade alcohol, tea tree oil and natural moisturizing ingredients verified by EU organic organizations to keep your hands clean while ensuring your skin is not stripped of moisture. Buy online now at https://www.oright-sa.com/ar_SA/shop (Photo: Business Wire)

Natural botanicals for natural protection

Infused with 75% food-grade alcohol, a natural by-product of plant fermentation, this hand sanitizer is gentle on your skin and on the environment. Rub between your palms for around 30 seconds and indulge in the faint refreshing aroma of tea tree oil to eliminate germs and create a natural defense barrier over hands. The inclusion of natural moisturizing ingredients verified by EU organic organizations ensure your hands are replenished with moisture, so you won’t have to worry about the alcohol-based formula drying out your hands.

Delivering top quality personal hygiene and protection

Known to many as “the world’s greenest beauty brand,” O’right has garnered international acclaim, most notably the Sustainable Beauty Awards, the Pure Beauty Global Awards’ Best New Natural Product, International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva and its recent USDA Certified Biobased Product Label honor.

The pioneering beauty brand has made a name for itself in the sustainable beauty movement, leading the way with products that are natural and safe for people and the environment and free from harmful chemicals such as environmental hormones, phthalates (plasticizers) and formaldehyde. The award-winning shampoo and body wash products, for instance, can be naturally biodegraded in 28 days when it goes down the drain and into the rivers. Over the years, O’right has contributed tremendously in sustainability and it will not stand in the sidelines as waves of Covid-19 hits many parts of the world. With over ten ISO certifications, an international P2 laboratory accredited by TAF in five categories and a dedicated team, the hair and skin care company is working harder than ever to develop high quality personal hygiene products that keep you and the earth safe from all things harmful.

ABOUT O’RIGHT

Inspired by nature, O’right adopts a natural and pure approach to harnessing beauty ingredients straight from the source, discovering new ingredients from farms and maximizing the value of earth’s natural resources. Back in 2011, O’right introduced the world’s first zero carbon shampoo. In 2016 and 2018, the company developed the 100% renewable plastic shampoo bottle and renewable plastic shampoo pump. The leader in sustainability also impressed the world with the innovative Recoffee Tree in the Bottle Shampoo made from six cups of spent coffee grounds, which can grow into a tree after use.

