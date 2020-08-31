O2 Investment Partners Announces Hire of Michael Cotant

O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce the hire of Michael Cotant as Senior Associate. Luke Plumpton, Partner, announced the addition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005016/en/

Michael Cotant, Senior Associate O2 Investment Partners (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mike brings extensive lower middle market transactional experience to O2 and we expect him to be a significant asset to the firm as we continue to grow our portfolio and seek new investment opportunities,” stated Luke Plumpton.

Mike will be responsible for sourcing and executing new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and working in partnership with O2’s portfolio company management teams.

Prior to joining O2, Mike served as Managing Director at Expedition Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on the middle market. Prior to that, Mike worked for Prospect Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm, and Barclays, where he covered Industrials and Financial Sponsors in the Investment Banking Division. Mike received his BA in Finance from the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005016/en/