Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.08.2019 / 08:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2019 German: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/fremdkapital/o2-telefonica-deutschland-finanzierungs-gmb-h.html English: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/fixed-income/o2-telefonica-deutschland-finanzierungs-gmb-h.html


09.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 23-25
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

854967  09.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aOil edges up on expectations of more OPEC output cuts, but trade worries linger
RE
03:06aCIECH : Soda Romania is forced to start preparations for stopping production from 18 September 2019
PU
03:06aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Publication of Offer Document ●
PU
03:06aPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 09/08/19 - Trading Update
PU
03:06aCIECH : Beginning of preparations in the event of the need to suspend production by a subsidiary of the Issuer
PU
03:05aSPEARMINT RESOURCES : Encounters Positive Gold and Copper Indicators on its Golden Triangle Gold Prospects in BC
EQ
03:05aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC : confirms figures for the first half year 2019
EQ
03:05aSpearmint Resources Inc. Encounters Positive Gold and Copper Indicators on its Golden Triangle Gold Prospects in BC
NE
03:04aBeyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
RE
03:01aKENNEDY WILSON : 2Q Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2NOVO NORDISK AS : Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 12% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exch..
3WPP GROUP : WPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
4E.ON SE : Britain remains headache for Innogy as customers keep leaving
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group