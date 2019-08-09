DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.08.2019 / 08:36

O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2019 German: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/fremdkapital/o2-telefonica-deutschland-finanzierungs-gmb-h.html English: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/fixed-income/o2-telefonica-deutschland-finanzierungs-gmb-h.html

