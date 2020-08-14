Log in
O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/14/2020 | 02:55am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
14.08.2020 / 08:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 21, 2020
Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/fremdkapital/o2-telefonica-deutschland-finanzierungs-gmb-h.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 21, 2020
Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/fixed-income/o2-telefonica-deutschland-finanzierungs-gmb-h.html

14.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 23-25
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1118133  14.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1118133&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
