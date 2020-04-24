Log in
O2G Secured Capital Inc. Announces Updated Filing Timeline for Its Audited Financial Statements Due to COVID-19

04/24/2020 | 08:25pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - O2G Secured Capital Inc. ("O2G" or the "Company") has announced that due to delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on the exemption provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators) to postpone the filing of the documents listed below (the "O2G Documents"). The O2G Documents are otherwise required to be filed on or before April 29, 2020.

  • audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as required by sections 2.9(17.4), (17.5) and (17.6) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"); and
  • Form 45-106F16 - Notice of Use of Proceeds, as required by section 2.9(17.19) of National Instrument 45-106.

For more information contact:

Jaswinder S. Bhatti,
Director
Telephone: 416 571 0000 or 905 915 9400

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54894


© Newsfilecorp 2020
