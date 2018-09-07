Log in
OABA Sustaining Sponsor Spotlight: AMVAC Chemical Corporation

09/07/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

American Vanguard Corporation (AMVAC) is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. They offer a full portfolio of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, nematicides, soil fumigants and PGRs.

AMVAC is also a leader in closed delivery application system technology. These systems eliminate worker exposure issues, improve farmer productivity and reduce overall insecticide treatment costs, all while exceeding existing pesticide use regulations. With only one moving part, the systems are incredibly reliable; requiring no field maintenance and are more accurate than conventional pulley and chain metering technology.

Since 1945, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, a subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation, has successfully served the results-driven global markets through development, manufacturing and marketing products for agricultural and commercial use. They have continued their successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. In fact, AMVAC has acquired more than 30 products since it began.

AMVAC operates four manufacturing facilities in the U.S. that provide flexible production of high-quality products with an excellent record of safety and regulatory compliance. AMVAC also maintains a very robust product registration function that has successfully maintained the intellectual property value of the company's portfolio. AMVAC has 16 offices and plants globally, with more than 400 employees.

Learn more about the OABA Sustaining Sponsorship Program.

Learn more about AMVAC.

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 19:11:01 UTC
