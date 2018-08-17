Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OABA Sustaining Sponsor Spotlight: Syngenta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

Complete Story

With an extensive and diverse seeds portfolio, Syngenta exists to 'bring plant potential to life.' Beyond this broad offering, Syngenta has one of the most comprehensive crop protection portfolio in the industry and is changing the way you manage and market crops.

Syngenta dates back to 1758 when its first predecessor, Geigy, was founded and paved the way for acquisitions and partnerships leading up to the 2000 merger between Novartis and AstraZeneca. On November 13, 2000, Novartis and AstraZeneca merged their agribusinesses to form Syngenta, the first global group focusing exclusively on agribusiness. Today, Syngenta is a world leader in seed and chemicals, with more than 28,000 employees in over 90 countries.

In recent years, Syngenta has renewed their focus on research to deliver solutions to farmers. Many customers witness this research power first-hand at their Grow More Experience Sites. Syngenta has greatly expanded their footprint with 55 sites across the United States this year, one being near Marysville, Ohio.

By 2020, Syngenta plans to deliver significant, measurable results on the six commitments in The Good Growth Plan. Those promises address the global food security challenge and put Syngenta's purpose into action. Syngenta believes that sustainability is an ongoing journey of continuous improvement that builds on current best management practices. Progress will be made through combining leading technology with effective land management and benchmarks of key environmental efficiencies.

Learn more about the OABA Sustaining Sponsorship Program.

Learn more about Syngenta.

Printer-Friendly Version


Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 19:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Speaks Out Against Proposed Tariffs
PU
10:01pDollar slips as China-U.S. trade worries ebb
RE
10:00pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
10:00pSEC moves to ease information disclosure requirements
RE
10:00pTrump asks SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
09:59pOil rises in session, but has weekly loss on trade worries
RE
09:57pTrump backs CEOs, proposes easing corporate reporting rules
RE
09:56pInstant View - Trump asks U.S. SEC to mull half-year corporate filings
RE
09:56pSEC says it continues to study frequency of company reporting
RE
09:56pKill quarterly reporting? Some investors ring alarm bells
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.