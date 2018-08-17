OABA Sustaining Sponsor Spotlight: Syngenta

Complete Story



With an extensive and diverse seeds portfolio, Syngenta exists to 'bring plant potential to life.' Beyond this broad offering, Syngenta has one of the most comprehensive crop protection portfolio in the industry and is changing the way you manage and market crops.

Syngenta dates back to 1758 when its first predecessor, Geigy, was founded and paved the way for acquisitions and partnerships leading up to the 2000 merger between Novartis and AstraZeneca. On November 13, 2000, Novartis and AstraZeneca merged their agribusinesses to form Syngenta, the first global group focusing exclusively on agribusiness. Today, Syngenta is a world leader in seed and chemicals, with more than 28,000 employees in over 90 countries.

In recent years, Syngenta has renewed their focus on research to deliver solutions to farmers. Many customers witness this research power first-hand at their Grow More Experience Sites. Syngenta has greatly expanded their footprint with 55 sites across the United States this year, one being near Marysville, Ohio.

By 2020, Syngenta plans to deliver significant, measurable results on the six commitments in The Good Growth Plan. Those promises address the global food security challenge and put Syngenta's purpose into action. Syngenta believes that sustainability is an ongoing journey of continuous improvement that builds on current best management practices. Progress will be made through combining leading technology with effective land management and benchmarks of key environmental efficiencies.

