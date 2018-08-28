Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OAS Organization of American States : Council for Integral Development Hosts Dialogue on Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Americas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:17am CEST

Photonews


OAS Council for Integral Development Hosts Dialogue on Women's Economic Empowerment in the Americas


August 27, 2018

Photo: OAS

The Inter-American Council for Integral Development of the Organization of American States (OAS) today organized a meeting that featured Secretary General Luis Almagro, White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and the President and CEO the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), Ray W. Washburne, to discuss 'Financial Empowerment of Women for the Sustainable Social and Economic Development of the Americas.'

At the meeting, held at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, Almagro affirmed the Organization's commitment to equality and said 'our world would be better if women ruled it. World development needs women's empowerment; we cannot aspire to sustainable and economic development if women are not at the center of it.'

In her remarks, White House Advisor Ivanka Trump said 'the world is more prosperous, more at peace when women across the globe can fully participate in the economy. Advancing economic opportunity for women in our hemisphere is essential to fostering lasting peace, stability, and opportunities to prosper in Central and South America and far beyond.'

The President and CEO of OPIC referred to the initiatives that the agency and the U.S. Government have recently created to provide access to finance, jobs, and services that enhance economic opportunities. 'OPIC recognizes that investing in women is one of the ways the agency can extend its impact and bring about positive change in the world, for that reason we launched at the Summit of the Americas, our 2X Initiative, a commitment to mobilize $1 billion dollars to invest in women, and Latin America is a key component of our global strategy.'

Reference: FNE-94845

Disclaimer

OAS - Organization of American States published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 22:16:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aCITY OF ST PETERSBURG FL : Paving work to cause delays along Central Avenue
PU
12:42aJEFF MERKLEY : Merkley Statement on U.S.-Mexico Preliminary NAFTA Agreement
PU
12:37aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Tariff Relief Welcome, Farmers Still Need Open Markets
PU
12:37aIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : U of I's proposed CAFE project finds physical site
PU
12:37aAMERICAN FARM BUREAU : Trade Progress with Mexico is a Good Start
PU
12:34aU.S. says China's steel wheels subsidised, will impose duties on imports
RE
12:32aNAHB CEO HOWARD : Lumber Producers Acting Like Oil Cartels of the 1970s
PU
12:32aRISI : Asia to Drive Demand for Wood Biomass Pellets Over the Next Decade
PU
12:27aCITY OF ALHAMBRA CA : Traffic Advisory for Natural Gas Pipeline Inspection
PU
12:17aOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : Council for Integral Development Hosts Dialogue on Women’s Economic Empowerment in the Americas
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies
5GETTING HIRED : Now Supports Google Cloud Talent Solution Feature, Offering New Function to Help Veterans F..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.