Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OAS Organization of American States : Permanent Council Accepts Appointment of Designated Permanent Representative of Venezuela's National Assembly to the OAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Press Release


Permanent Council Accepts Appointment of Designated Permanent Representative of Venezuela's National Assembly to the OAS


April 9, 2019

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) today approved a resolution on the situation in Venezuela in which it resolves 'to accept the appointment of Mr. Gustavo Tarre as the National Assembly's designated permanent representative, pending new elections and the appointment of a democratically elected government,' and instructs the Secretary General 'to transmit the text of this resolution to the Secretary General of the United Nations.'

The resolution was approved with 18 votes in favor (Argentina, The Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, United States, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, and Saint Lucia), 9 votes against (Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Dominica, Grenada, Mexico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela), 6 abstentions (Barbados, El Salvador, Guyana, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago) and one absent country (Belize).

Reference: E-019/19

Disclaimer

OAS - Organization of American States published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 21:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22pOil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
RE
06:04pIn placeholder meeting, ECB hopes to instil confidence
RE
05:58pAirbnb reverses on delisting Israeli settlements, won't profit off West Bank
RE
05:38pMARTIN T CAUSER : Ag Committee to Examine Bill Exempting Milk Trucks from Winter Weather Travel Bans
PU
05:38pDONNA OBERLANDER : Oberlander Announces State Grant for Redbank, Mahoning Townships
PU
05:38pPENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION : PUC Reminds UGI Gas Customers of April 17 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone During “Smart Hearings” on Rate Increase Request
PU
05:28pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : Permanent Council Accepts Appointment of Designated Permanent Representative of Venezuela's National Assembly to the OAS
PU
05:23pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : U.S. broiler industry creates almost 200,000 new jobs, economic output up 11 percent in two years
PU
05:23pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : As latest round of U.S.-China talks end, ‘significant work' remains
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order
3INDIVIOR : INDIVIOR : Statement of Indivior on Grand Jury Indictment
4DYNACERT INC : dynaCERT Patent Granted
5NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About