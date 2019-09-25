OAS Organization of American States : President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS

Press Advisory
President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS
September 25, 2019
The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, will meet with the Private Sector Forum of the Americas and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, TOMORROW THURSDAY, September 26, at 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT) at the headquarters of the hemispheric institution in Washington, D.C.
The event will include addresses by President Duque, Secretary General Almagro, and the President of the Private Sector Forum of the Americas, Eduardo Ernekian.
Press Contact: Mónica Reyes (MReyes@oas.org).
WHAT: President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS
WHEN: September 26 at 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT)
WHERE: Gallery of Heroes
Organization of American States
17th Street & Constitution Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20006
Reference: AVI-185/19
Disclaimer
OAS - Organization of American States published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 20:37:05 UTC