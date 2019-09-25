OAS Organization of American States : President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS

Press Advisory

President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS

September 25, 2019

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, will meet with the Private Sector Forum of the Americas and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, TOMORROW THURSDAY, September 26, at 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT) at the headquarters of the hemispheric institution in Washington, D.C.

The event will include addresses by President Duque, Secretary General Almagro, and the President of the Private Sector Forum of the Americas, Eduardo Ernekian.

Press Contact: Mónica Reyes (MReyes@oas.org).

WHAT: President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS

WHEN: September 26 at 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT)

WHERE: Gallery of Heroes

Organization of American States

17th Street & Constitution Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20006

Reference: AVI-185/19

