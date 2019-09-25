Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

OAS Organization of American States : President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

Press Advisory


President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS


September 25, 2019

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, will meet with the Private Sector Forum of the Americas and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, TOMORROW THURSDAY, September 26, at 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT) at the headquarters of the hemispheric institution in Washington, D.C.

The event will include addresses by President Duque, Secretary General Almagro, and the President of the Private Sector Forum of the Americas, Eduardo Ernekian.

Press Contact: Mónica Reyes (MReyes@oas.org).

WHAT: President of Colombia Meets with Private Sector Forum of the Americas at the OAS

WHEN: September 26 at 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT)

WHERE: Gallery of Heroes
Organization of American States
17th Street & Constitution Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20006

Reference: AVI-185/19

Disclaimer

OAS - Organization of American States published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 20:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01pBoeing expected to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on aviation safety
RE
05:00pTIMELINE : Significant events in the history of Juul
RE
05:00pFidelity fund's big bet on Juul looms large amid controversy
RE
05:00pU.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping
RE
05:00pBoeing expected to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on aviation safety
RE
04:58pUN UNITED NATIONS : Citing $2.5 Trillion Annual Financing Gap during SDG Business Forum Event, Deputy Secretary-General Says Poverty Falling Too Slowly
PU
04:58pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : U.S. – Japan Agreement Creates Opportunity for U.S. Sorghum Farmers
PU
04:58pElliott revives call to split Marathon Petroleum into three
RE
04:53pPORK CHECKOFF IS GOING PAPERLESS : National Pork Board to debut 100% online Checkoff payment starting Nov. 1
PU
04:52pDollar rebounds as safe-haven flows support
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria axe merger talks
4DOLLAR INDEX : Oil falls about 1% on surprise U.S. crude build, Saudi crude output
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group